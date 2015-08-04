A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Island dump!

By JANELLE DE SOUZA Sunday, September 18 2016

Almost 200 volunteers from the Ministry of Planning and Development, various organisations and members of the public collected 1,714 pounds of garbage yesterday on Chacachacare Island.

However, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis admitted that although the volunteers worked hard, the garbage collected was “just the tip of the iceberg” and their efforts had not made much of a difference. She noted one water course on the island was covered with so many plastic bottles and bags that the water could not be seen.



She said she hoped the cleanup brought awareness to the public on making sure the environment stayed clean, especially when it concerned plastic as it does not decay, and to start a national movement.



“So we are asking people when they come and enjoy the beaches, to take away they garbage with them, take away the plastics, don’t just leave them on the coast. It’s really a terrible state,” she said.



Robinson-Regis told members of the media the ministry intended to work with the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) on patrolling the islands regularly to ensure persons take their garbage with them, as well as to find a way to bring heavy equipment to do extensive clean up of the islands.



A camper on Chacachacare Island told Sunday Newsday he was disgusted with how dirty it was, especially because it was citizens of the country who left it in that state. He added he and his group of friends from San Francique Jamaat in Penal had to clean up their area before they could set up to spend the day.



He stressed that the group brought their own garbage bags and made sure to use it. “I would suggest that everybody who visits here take back their garbage with them because there is no disposal here. But it’s a beautiful place so people should really keep it clean,” he said.



One young volunteer from Macoya, John-Paul Mollineaux, said the reason he chose to help at that location was because he frequented Chacachacare Island and the last time he visited there was too much garbage about.



“I have been attending International Coastal Clean Up Day for the past two years because I know how important it is to preserve our environment, especially on our beautiful islands.



I think what we did made a difference but it needs continuous clean up after this, with someone coming to collect the garbage on all the islands at least once per week,” he added.



Tamika Perkins with the CDA Dragon Boat Team said she volunteered because she liked to help others and the environment.



“Sometimes you really feel as if you are wasting your time but someone has to do it. Also when you see the vast improvement of the place, that is its own reward,” she said.



One volunteer suggested the CDA place plastic bag dispensers and large bins on the island for people to throw the bags in when they leave, as well as a governing unit to ensure the dispenser was stocked and to collect the garbage.



However she also noted that there were signs throughout the island discouraging littering, but there was no enforcement, which she said, was essential if any plans were to work.



The Environmental Management Authority also had teams cleaning up the Caroni Swamp and yesterday said volunteers collected 516 pounds of debris (104 lbs glass, 149 lbs plastic and 262 lbs general waste).



Local volunteers also headed to Las Cuevas, Manzanilla and other coastal areas to help clear away garbage.







