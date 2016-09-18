|
Counselling psychologist Anna Maria Mora yesterday warned of the dangers in Trinidad and Tobago becoming an anarchist state.
Commenting on Thursday’s incident in which a suspected child molester was beaten by a Chaguanas woman and members of her family for allegedly trying to develop a relationship with her 11-yearold daughter, Mora said while many have applauded the woman for taking matters into her own hands, such action could set a bad precedent.
