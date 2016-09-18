A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Pedestrian killed Sunday, September 18 2016
Pedestrian killed

Sunday, September 18 2016

A 65-year-old Belmont man was knocked down by an unknown vehicle and killed while walking along the side of the Beetham Highway on Friday night.

According to police reports, around 10 pm, Ashmore John, of Upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, was walking towards traffic along the west bound lane of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle near NP House in Sea Lots.

John was thrown into the air and was instantly killed when he hit the asphalt. Motorists saw the man’s body on the roadway and notified the police.

The body was viewed by a District Medical Officer and was removed to be examined by a forensic pathologist on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police are searching for the vehicle via CCTV camera footage and advised vehicle repair shops to notify police of vehicles with suspicious damages at the front.



