Sunday, September 18 2016
A 65-year-old Belmont man was knocked down by an unknown vehicle and killed while walking along the side of the Beetham Highway on Friday night.
According to police reports, around 10 pm, Ashmore John, of Upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, was walking towards traffic along the west bound lane of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle near NP House in Sea Lots.
