DRESS DOWN FOR FRANKIE

By Sasha Harrinanan Monday, September 19 2016

AN EXECUTIVE member of the trade union which represents the nation’s teachers — the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) — yesterday contradicted claims by People’s National Movement (PNM) chairman Franklin Khan that the Ministry of Education was in “sensitive” talks with TTUTA on the issue of a dress code for teachers.

“There has been absolutely no discussion on a dress code for teachers between the TTUTA and Ministry of Education,” Association 2nd Vice President Lynsley Doodhai stated when contacted by Newsday.



“We have had no discussions with the Ministry since a July 28 Statutory Meeting with the Permanent Secretary.



The matter of a dress code was not on the agenda, it was not under ‘Business Arising’...it was nowhere.



So I was flabbergasted,” Doodhai added, “when People’s National Movement (PNM) Chairman Franklin Khan said that discussions were at a ‘sensitive’ stage. There have been absolutely no discussions on a dress code for teachers between TTUTA and the MoE.” Doodhai was responding to statements by Khan during a press conference that followed the PNM General Council meeting on Saturday. Khan who is also a Government Senator and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, was quoted as saying Education Minister Anthony Garcia and TTUTA had reached, “a sensitive” stage in discussions on the matter. Furthermore, Doodhai yesterday expressed concern that such a decision was announced by the ruling political party’s chairman and not by the relevant minister.



“I would think that if there is to be discussion on this particular issue, it would emanate from the Ministry of Education and not from a political front, in terms of an announcements at a press conference after a General Council meeting of the PNM,” Doodhai stated. In announcing the ruling PNM’s intentions to improve the standard of attire worn by teacher, Khan lamented that unlike his school days when many male teachers wore ties, “the dress code has deteriorated significantly.” He added that a poor dress code among teachers had far-reaching consequences in relation to the moulding of the country’s young, impressionable minds and that the lack of discipline in all aspects of national life, including schools, were rooted in many issues. Commenting on the issue, on Saturday, President of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA), Zena Ramatali, told Newsday the association was in agreement with the proposal.



“The dress code has gone to a very low standard across the country. I am hoping that teachers would agree because we have students that see teachers as role models and if they are telling the students that they should adhere to the Code of Conduct for schools, we will hope that there will be a change of attitude in how they adorn themselves in the classroom,” Ramatali said.



Looking at the issue from the union’s perspective, Doodhai yesterday cautioned on deciding what is an appropriate dress code for teachers and what is not. “This is very subjective”, with a persons’ views on what is/isn’t conservative playing a part in their opinions of how teachers dress, Doodhai said.



“What I can tell you is that if any dress code is to be introduced into the teaching service, there must be proper and meaningful dialogue and consultation (between) the Ministry and TTUTA,” the union executive said and he reiterated that no such discussion has been held.



“If there is to be a dress code,” Doodhai added, “there are things that would have to be put in place.



First and foremost, we have tried to negotiate a uniform allowance for our teachers before.



So there can be no talk of a dress code now unless the Ministry is prepared to pay or to give a uniform allowance to teachers.” “I’m the first to say that, just like any other profession, there may be a few teachers who are inappropriately dressed but by and large, teachers dress in a professional manner in our country.” Doodhai expressed confidence however that if teachers are required to dress a certain way, “they would do so, once they are given a uniform allowance.”



