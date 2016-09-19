A d v e r t i s e m e n t

No one is above the law

By Nalinee Seelal Monday, September 19 2016

IN ADMITTING that he broke the law by driving over the speed limit, San Fernando East Member of Parliament (MP) and Housing Minister Randall Mitchell yesterday confirmed he has already paid the $1,000 fine and declared that no one, “not even politicians or government ministers”, are above the law. Mitchell was contacted yesterday after Newsday was told he was caught in a police speed-trap along the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near the Caroni Overpass last week Wednesday.

Officers involved in the exercise later claimed that Minister Mitchell, on being pulled over and told that he had committed an offence by driving over the speed limit, insisted he had not broken any law and had even “thrown a tantrum”. Mitchell yesterday denied any such behaviour. The Minister also flatly denied ever making any complaint or causing persons close to him to make a complaint to the top brass of the Police Service over the issuance of the ticket.



Sources earlier had stated that someone close to Minister Mitchell had contacted Acting Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip and Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodath Dulalchan, to complain about the ticket. It was further alleged that Head of the Highway Patrol and Traffic Branch Senior Superintendent Baldeo Nannan, was asked for a full report on the incident. Sources revealed that the report was later submitted, in which the relevant Police Standing Orders were quoted.



According to reports, between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm on Wednesday September 14, officers of the Highway Patrol and Traffic Branch were engaged in a traffic exercise along the north-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, in the vicinity of the Caroni Overpass. At the time, speed guns were being used by officers on the exercise. During said exercise, 34 speeding tickets were issued while 39 other traffic offences were detected.



Newsday understands that at about 12.30 pm, officers had cause to order the driver of a grey BMW vehicle with officers requesting that the driver submit his driver’s permit and insurance for perusal.



Constable Ramnarine along with a speed technician, informed the driver that he had exceeded the speed limit, hence the reason for him being stopped. The driver then identified himself as Minister of Housing Randall Seth Mitchell of Cocoyea Village, San Fernando. Constable Ramnarine, who was at the time being supervised in the exercise by Senior Superintendent Nannan, sought the opinion of the senior officer, who instructed him to issue the ticket to Mitchell.



The speed gun indicated that the Housing Minister had been driving at 104 kilometres per hour (kph), which was in excess of the legal limit of 80 kph. Newsday understands that Snr Supt Nannan asked Minister Mitchell if he had an emergency, to which the minister replied, “No.” After being given the speeding ticket, Mitchell was allowed to continue towards his intended destination.



Shortly after 2.30 pm yesterday, Newsday contacted Minister Mitchell about the matter. He queried why his being ticketed was a story. Minister Mitchell confirmed to Newsday that he had received a ticket for speeding. He explained that on the day in question he was on his way to Parliament and did not realise he “may have been driving” above the speed limit. “I accepted the ticket and paid the fine on Friday. This shows that no one, not even a Government Minister is above the law,” the Housing Minister said.



Asked if he or anyone close to him had contacted Acting Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip and Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodath Dulalchan to complain about being issued the speed ticket, Minister Mitchell said, “I do not know anything about that.” Minister Mitchell made headlines in July when he steupsed loudly after being interrupted during an interview with journalists, by a woman - Mary Paria - who declared she had been living in the San Fernando General Hospital and wanted a Government house. Minister Mitchell later publicly apologised for the steups.







