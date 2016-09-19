A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Home » News » Parliament re-opens Sept 26 Monday, September 19 2016
Parliament re-opens Sept 26

By Andre Bagoo Monday, September 19 2016

PARLIAMENT will re-open on September 26. However, a ceremonial opening is not likely, meaning President Anthony Carmona will not be called upon to address both Houses as has been the case in previous years. Parliament spokesman Jason Elcock yesterday said no ceremonial opening was planned as at yesterday.

Instead, a simple ceremony will occur which will see both the House of Representatives and the Senate meet simultaneously. The Presidential proclamation will be read, the National Anthem played and both Houses will deal with the business of the day.

In the case of the House of Representatives this could see Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi table legislation to reform child marriage laws.

Last Friday, Al-Rawi told reporters he hoped to table legislation “in September”.

Various papers are also to be tabled and it is expected the House will then adjourn to September 30, which is Budget Day.

However, it will remain open to the Government to convene another sitting, such as on September 28, prior to Budget Day should this be needed. A motion to refer tax legislation to a Joint Select Committee remains outstanding, though Government officials have said that matter is likely to be dealt with after the Budget. Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday confirmed an official request had been sent to US officials in relation to tax measures and that he was awaiting a response.

Today, the Cabinet’s Legislation Review Committee is due to meet and to consider draft legislation prepared by the Ministry of the Attorney General in relation to reform of the child marriage laws.

Several consultations on the matter have been held in Trinidad and Tobago and inclusive of children.

President of the Inter-Religious Organisation Brother Harrypersad Maharaj yesterday said, “I am waiting to see how the State resolves that matter.”

