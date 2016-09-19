|
PARLIAMENT will re-open on September 26. However, a ceremonial opening is not likely, meaning President Anthony Carmona will not be called upon to address both Houses as has been the case in previous years. Parliament spokesman Jason Elcock yesterday said no ceremonial opening was planned as at yesterday.
Instead, a simple ceremony will occur which will see both the House of Representatives and the Senate meet simultaneously. The Presidential proclamation will be read, the National Anthem played and both Houses will deal with the business of the day.
