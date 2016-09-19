A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Where are you Malcolm?

By Cecily Asson Monday, September 19 2016

“WHERE are you Malcolm”, is the question worried relatives asked yesterday as they headed out to Moruga and environs for yet another day to continue their search for Malcolm Dookie, 29, who has been missing since last week Thursday.

He left home in his van conduct several deliveries in Morne Diablo and has not been seen or heard from since.



Dookie’s white H100 model panel van (PDE 2196) which he was driving when he left his home at San Francique, Penal on Thursday morning is also missing. Surveillance cameras installed on the family’s premises showed him return to his home at 10.30 am on Thursday and leave in the van some six minutes later.



Cynthia Dookie, said her son who is single never stays away from home.



All calls to his cell phone have so far gone unanswered while checks with relatives and friends have been futile. Anyone with information can contact the Penal Police Station or any nearest police station.







