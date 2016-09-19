A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Where are you Malcolm? Monday, September 19 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Where are you Malcolm?

By Cecily Asson Monday, September 19 2016

“WHERE are you Malcolm”, is the question worried relatives asked yesterday as they headed out to Moruga and environs for yet another day to continue their search for Malcolm Dookie, 29, who has been missing since last week Thursday.

He left home in his van conduct several deliveries in Morne Diablo and has not been seen or heard from since.

Dookie’s white H100 model panel van (PDE 2196) which he was driving when he left his home at San Francique, Penal on Thursday morning is also missing. Surveillance cameras installed on the family’s premises showed him return to his home at 10.30 am on Thursday and leave in the van some six minutes later.

Cynthia Dookie, said her son who is single never stays away from home.

All calls to his cell phone have so far gone unanswered while checks with relatives and friends have been futile. Anyone with information can contact the Penal Police Station or any nearest police station.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • DRESS DOWN FOR FRANKIE
 • Of ethnic hegemony
 • UWI gets new IIR director
 • Agriculture Minister engages South hunters
 • Female prisoners getting on bad
 • No move as yet

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.066 sek.