A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Man in court for sexual grooming

By STACY MOORE Tuesday, September 20 2016

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was refused bail yesterday by a Chaguanas Magistrate before whom he appeared on a charge of sexual grooming of a minor. This is the first time, police sources claimed, that such a charge was laid in the local courts. Neil Bissessar of Longdenville was escorted to the courthouse by policemen. His right arm was covered in a cast while his other arm bore black and blue bruises. He was jeered by onlookers as he made his way to the courthouse.

Bissessar appeared before Magistrate Joanne Connor in the First Court. The charge read to accused alleged that on September 15, on two occasions, Bissessar engaged in conversations via telephone and social media with a child in Trinidad and Tobago, for the intent of sexual grooming.



The charge was laid indictably by PC Corey Williams under the Children Act 2012. Bissessar was not called upon to enter a plea.



Attorney Taradath Singh who represented the accused man said his client resides at Longdenville and worked as a transport provider.



Singh also told the court that his client is a member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness Church for the past ten years. In seeking bail, Singh said that his client did not have any previous conviction. Singh also told the magistrate that his client also suffered injuries as he was assaulted by persons.



The magistrate heard that Bisssessar suffered spinal injuries.



Singh said his client had visible bruises and his right middle finger was broken. Singh said his client has been in police custody since last week Thursday. Court prosecutor Sgt Ken Ali asked the magistrate for more time to obtain the accused man’s records to see if he has any pending charges before the courts and/or convictions.



The magistrate agreed and remanded Bissessar into police custody. The case was adjourned to Wednesday when the issue of bail will be addressed. Also present during the hearing was the mother of the 11-year-old schoolgirl whom the charge alleges Bissessar was grooming.







