|Tuesday, September 20 2016
A 29-YEAR-OLD man was refused bail yesterday by a Chaguanas Magistrate before whom he appeared on a charge of sexual grooming of a minor. This is the first time, police sources claimed, that such a charge was laid in the local courts. Neil Bissessar of Longdenville was escorted to the courthouse by policemen. His right arm was covered in a cast while his other arm bore black and blue bruises. He was jeered by onlookers as he made his way to the courthouse.
Bissessar appeared before Magistrate Joanne Connor in the First Court. The charge read to accused alleged that on September 15, on two occasions, Bissessar engaged in conversations via telephone and social media with a child in Trinidad and Tobago, for the intent of sexual grooming.
