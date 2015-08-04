|
|Tuesday, September 20 2016
A BATTLE is being waged in the High Court over the property which once housed popular mas band, Legends. Former business partners Ian Mc Kenzie and Michael Antoine, both of whom were co-bandleaders for the fivetime Band of the Year, parted ways in 2004. McKenzie and his wife Nina, carried on the mas making business under the name Genesis while Antoine continued under the Legacy banner.
Now, in a claim filed in the High Court, which is being heard by Justice Frank Seepersad, McKenzie is seeking to have property at Warren Street, Woodbrook, where the old Legend’s bandroom was located, sold and he be given half of proceeds of sale. The Genesis bandleader is claiming that both he and Antoine were partners and acquired the lease, the unexpired residue of which is valued at $2.5 million. Antoine has filed a counter application, seeking to strike out the claim. Justice Seepersad ordered that a statement of case and defence be filed. A further hearing has been set for November. In his lawsuit, McKenzie is also seeking access to the property. He said after he and his wife returned from their honeymoon in March, 2004, he was met with locks on the property at Warren Street, and a security guard refused him entry. McKenzie said he sought the intervention of the police, who advised him to seek legal advice.
