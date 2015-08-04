A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Battle for Legends

By JADA LOUTOO Tuesday, September 20 2016

A BATTLE is being waged in the High Court over the property which once housed popular mas band, Legends. Former business partners Ian Mc Kenzie and Michael Antoine, both of whom were co-bandleaders for the fivetime Band of the Year, parted ways in 2004. McKenzie and his wife Nina, carried on the mas making business under the name Genesis while Antoine continued under the Legacy banner.

Now, in a claim filed in the High Court, which is being heard by Justice Frank Seepersad, McKenzie is seeking to have property at Warren Street, Woodbrook, where the old Legend’s bandroom was located, sold and he be given half of proceeds of sale. The Genesis bandleader is claiming that both he and Antoine were partners and acquired the lease, the unexpired residue of which is valued at $2.5 million. Antoine has filed a counter application, seeking to strike out the claim. Justice Seepersad ordered that a statement of case and defence be filed. A further hearing has been set for November. In his lawsuit, McKenzie is also seeking access to the property. He said after he and his wife returned from their honeymoon in March, 2004, he was met with locks on the property at Warren Street, and a security guard refused him entry. McKenzie said he sought the intervention of the police, who advised him to seek legal advice.



“I paid my share of the purchase price of the leasehold premises in December 2006 and Mr Antoine completed paying his share on February, 2007,” McKenzie said in his claim. He said Antoine remained in exclusive possession of the property since April 2004 when he was forcibly excluded under a purported rental agreement.



McKenzie said after the property was purchased by them, in full, he again attempted to enter the property but Antoine would not allow him.



“I was advised to place my own locks on the door to the premises.



The locks that I placed were broken and all my attempts at entry were unsuccessful. Because of the popularity of Legends, the matter was attracting undue media attention,” McKenzie said, adding that he decided to stand down. McKenzie alleged that Antoine has been using the property as the headquarters of his ne w band “Legacy” and has converted the entire premises to his exclusive use and possession.



He also said in 2007, Antoine agreed to purchase all of his (McKenzie’s) shares in the property for one half of the valuation price of $16,000 a month. He said despite the agreement, which was conveyed to Antoine through his then attorney, now Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, McKenzie said Antoine has been unwilling to complete the purchase of his half of the premises. “...And yet he continues to enjoy dominion over all of the premises.” McKenzie added that he did not think partitioning of the premises was possible for either of them, adding that in September of last year, he received an agreement for sale for $2.8 million. “I am complaining that his continued sole possession of the premises is not conducive to the smooth sale of the premises,” McKenzie said, placing the blame of the inability to sell the property squarely on Antoine’s shoulders. McKenzie is represented by attorney Farid Scoon while Simon de La Bastide represents Antoine.







