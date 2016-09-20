A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Man, 20, killed in accident

By Ryan Hamilton-Davis Tuesday, September 20 2016

A 20-YEAR-OLD was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in veered off the in Piarco and crashed into a ditch on Sunday night.

The victim’s father, who spoke to him an hour before the accident, yesterday appealed to youths of the nation to be more careful on the road. “I just want young people to be more cautious on the roads,” said Roland Keith Pereira. “When you get out there, take your time.



Drive with caution to avoid putting people’s lives at risk.” According to reports, 20-yearold Joshua Pereira of Maloney Settlement, D’abadie was in a vehicle that was proceeding along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when on nearing the Piarco intersection at about 11 pm on Sunday, the driver of the car lost control and the car swerved and crashed into a ditch. Police and Emergency services were alerted and they responded to the report, but Pereira succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.



Newsday understands that three other persons were in the vehicle when the accident occurred. The three survivors of the car crash are said to be warded at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EW MSC) in Mt Hope. Speaking to the elder Pereira yesterday, Newsday was told that the last conversation that he had with his son was a little over an hour before the accident occurred. “I had just spoken to him, around a few minutes to ten on Sunday night,” said Pereria.



“He told me that he was on his way home. He had gotten home and some of his friends had picked him up for something to eat in Piarco.



I fell asleep, and I was awakened by a call from his sister. She was crying on the phone. When I asked her what was the matter, she told me that she heard he had gotten into an accident. When I got to the scene, I saw him lying there dead in a drain, and police were casing the scene.” Pereira said that while he was distraught that his son had died, he was thankful for the time that they spent together.



This accident along with three other fatalities over the weekend, have pushed the number of road deaths up to 87, as compared to last year at around the same time, which stood at 106.







