Two maxi drivers get CNG vehicles

by AKILAH HOLDER Tuesday, September 20 2016

TWO diesel-powered maxi taxis were crushed and disposed of as part of an ongoing campaign for maxi taxi drivers to switch to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

A press release from the National Gas Company, Compressed Natural Gas Company Ltd (NGC, CNG) advised of the recent event which took place on September 12. Maxi taxi owners, Lucien Hernandez- Maxwell and Godfrey Flemming, were the first to switch from diesel to CNG.



The company said that in order to access the grant of $45,000 for a small maxi, and $75,000 for a large maxi, owners have to destroy their old diesel- powered vehicles and procure new Original Equipment Manufactured (OEM) CNG maxi taxis.



“Both vehicles, small maxi taxis, were in excess of 20 years old. They were taken to a scrap yard and crushed with an excavator.



The mangled vehicles were then torn apart and fed into a massive shredder which separated the pieces into metal and other scrap.



“Following the disposal of the two vehicles, both owners received a certificate of destruction, which they took to the Licensing Office to register their new CNG vehicles.” A Chinese company, the Jiangsu Joylong Automobile Company, provided the 18-seater vehicles which are new to this country. The official launch of both vehicles will take place tomorrow at the Red and Green Band Maxi Taxi Hub in City Gate, Port of Spain.



With the switch to CNG, Hernandez- Maxwell and Flemming will save 50 percent on their fuel costs (diesel $1.98/litre, CNG $1.00/litre equivalent). CNG vehicles, because they burn cleaner, do not require frequent maintenance as a diesel vehicle.



Hernandez-Maxwell expressed sadness at watching the vehicle destroyed, but said it was worth it. He also noted that “you have to follow the agreement.” Flemming felt the same. He said, “I have no problem, and I understood the procedure.” The Memorandum of Understanding between NGC, CNG and the Association of Maxi Taxis of Trinidad and Tobago (AMTTT) that allowed for the grant offer to maxi taxi owners to dispose of their diesel vehicles and secure new CNG ones, was signed in 2015.







