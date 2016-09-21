A d v e r t i s e m e n t

RATS CHASE WORKERS

By Cecily Asson Wednesday, September 21 2016

FEARING the spread of diseases including the potentially deadly leptospirosis, daily-paid maintenance workers of state utility the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA ) have abandoned a water purification/treatment plant at Syne Village in Penal which they say is overrun with large rats who seem to be thriving despite the placing of poisoned pellet bait in the plant.

The workers said they are not willing to place their health and lives at risk by working among the rodents. The treatment plant purifies water that goes out on a daily basis to thousands of consumers in Penal and environs. Because of the increasing rat population and the presence of other vermin, the seven- man crew told Newsday all they do is report for duty on mornings and leave. Since August 14, they have stopped working and contractors have been brought in to oversee the day to day operations of the plant.



The workers occupy a 20-foot container on the plant that treat gallons of water on a daily basis.



They have been occupying the container for the last five years after their building they were in was demolished.



They also complained of tick and flea infestations because of the number of stray dogs that roam the compound. Rats are known carriers of the deadly leptospirosis disease which can be transmitted to humans via rat urine.



“Is rats and more rats on the compound and they have found a home here,” Eyon Swan, union worker representative of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) told Newsday yesterday. He explained that the container with work stalls is situated just in front of a sludge tank that is part of the purification process. Swan continued: “All on our desks at our work stations in the container there is rat faeces.



Rats carry diseases in their urine and this is serious issue and no one is taking us on.” The workers have blamed the rat invasion on the large pipes, old valves and garbage that is on the compound. “Why no one is listening to our cries still baffles me,,” Swan said.



“As the representative I have spoken to WASA officials but nothing was done.” Yesterday, Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation (SEC) Leo Doodnath confirmed that the Rodent Unit of the SRC responded to complaints from workers and treated with the problem by placing poisoned bait in the plant.



Workers however said it the poison has had very little impact on the rats.



“They (rodent unit) put down pellets in April but it didn’t help,” Swan said “Yesterday they returned and put down some more bait.” But not only are there rats, workers also complained about ticks and fleas crawling all over the walls because of the many stray dogs that roam the compound. They showed pictures of the vermin crawling on the wall and pictures of rats running around “It is definitely poses a health risk,” Swan said. A large yellow dumpster located next to a sludge tank is also of concern to the workers.



“When the rats eat the poison and are dying, they would go running all over the plant looking for water to drink.” Swan added, “There are some chambers they enter as they go in search of water.



When they die, they decay all over the yard and stink up the place making the environment very uncomfortable to work in.” Workers told Newsday that WASA is yet to address the problem of the stray dogs. Among their duties, the workers explained, are to maintain pipelines and install water connections to homes.



He said their work office should never be on that compound because of the hazardous material stored there. “We don’t do any work there but our offices are there,” Swan said. In an interview yesterday, regional corporation chairman Doodnath said, “I am aware that based on a request, our rodent control team went in and treated with the problem. If it is that what our team is doing is insufficient because of the enormity (of the vermin) then WASA may have to get involved to treat with the issue.” Up to press time, emailed queries from Newsday to WASA’s head of corporate communications Daniel Plenty had gone unanswered.



Efforts also to reach line minister Ancil Antoine (Public Utilities) for a comment proved futile.







