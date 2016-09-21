A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Man in court for sex with minor

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was yesterday refused bail when he appeared before a magistrate charged with having sex with a 14-year-old schoolgirl. Davion Ragbir was taken before Magistrate Gloria Jasmath in the Rio Claro Magistrates Court to answer the charge.

The charge read out in court to Ragbir alleged that on September 9 at a location in East Trinidad he did committed the act of sexual penetration of a female child under 14 years. The charge was laid indictably by WPC Farrier which means Ragbir will have to go to trial before a judge and jury if so ordered by a magistrate at the end of a preliminary inquiry hearing of the evidence. He was not called upon to enter a plea.



The magistrate ordered that the accused man’s record be traced to see if he has a criminal record and/or pending charges before dealing with bail considerations.



Rajbir was remanded into police custody and the case adjourned to Thursday.







