Home » News » US/TT military exercises start Friday Wednesday, September 21 2016
US/TT military exercises start Friday

Wednesday, September 21 2016

LARGE miliary aircraft landing at Piarco Airport’s South Terminal will signal the sights and sounds of ongoing miliary exercises being conducted in several parts of Trinidad.

A statement from the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in Port-of-Spain yesterday announced the Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) between the US Southern Command and the TT Defence Force and Police Service, involving increased military training activity from September 23 to September 30.

On Friday, training will take place at Long Circular Road and Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of- Spain. Next Monday and Tuesday, maritime training will take place at Westmoorings and Chaguaramas, and from Wednesday to Friday next week, large military aircraft will land at Piarco. “JCET is part of a series of engagements planned over the last year which provide opportunities for US and TT elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships,” said the statement. “The training began on September 5. JCETs are conducted annually with Trinidad and Tobago and similar training exercises are done with other countries in the region.”

    Print print
