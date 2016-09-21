|
Wednesday, September 21 2016
LARGE miliary aircraft landing at Piarco Airport’s South Terminal will signal the sights and sounds of ongoing miliary exercises being conducted in several parts of Trinidad.
A statement from the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in Port-of-Spain yesterday announced the Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) between the US Southern Command and the TT Defence Force and Police Service, involving increased military training activity from September 23 to September 30.
