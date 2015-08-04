A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Wednesday, September 21 2016
WASA boss: Public must play their part

By VERNE BURNETT Wednesday, September 21 2016

CHAIRMAN and Chief Executive Officer of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Alan Poon King, yesterday called on the public to partner with the authority in its management of the country’s water resources in order to meet the needs of present and future generations. He issued the call at the launch of the authority’s ‘Adopt A River’ expansion programme held at the Guanapo Water Treatment Plant in Arima.

Poon King said WASA spends millions a year to treat raw water to bring it up to international drinking water standards but this cost can be reduced “if we as citizens become good stewards of this precious resource through conservation and protection of the environment.” He added that “We must work to minimise the negative effects of activities that pose significant threats to our watercourses which impact water availability, quality and flooding such as: indiscriminate dumping; sedimentation of streams through poorly managed quarrying; disposal of industrial effluent; discharge from non-functioning waste-water treatment plants and agricultural runoff.” He said that climate change, which has caused reduced rainfall in recent years, also threatens the quality and quantity of the country’s water resources and this is happening precisely at a time when there is increasing demand for potable water.

“Although the resource is renewable, it is finite and must therefore be managed sustainably.” He said that it is the responsibility of all citizens to make sure that the country’s water resources are used in a sustainable way. According to Poon King, the Expanded Adopt A River Programme was an initiative developed by the government to improve water supply and water management at national and community levels.



