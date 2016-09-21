A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Dry taps in North-West Trinidad

PARTS of North-West Trinidad were without water last night due to a broken 16 inch main along the Audrey Jeffers Highway in Cocorite near Peake’s Service Station.

According to a press release yesterday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) stated that the authority is currently engaged in carrying out emergency repair works, which is expected to be completed by 8 am today.



The isolation of the supply is necessary to effect repairs, and has also resulted in an interruption in service to custom-ers in the following areas, St James, Cocorite, Mucurapo Road and Westmoorings.



The release also stated that motorists are advised to proceed with caution and obey the instructions of the police officers on duty in the vicinity of the job site.



The Authority apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.







