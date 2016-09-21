|
Wednesday, September 21 2016
PARTS of North-West Trinidad were without water last night due to a broken 16 inch main along the Audrey Jeffers Highway in Cocorite near Peake’s Service Station.
According to a press release yesterday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) stated that the authority is currently engaged in carrying out emergency repair works, which is expected to be completed by 8 am today.
