Home » News » 90 fatal road accidents...so far Wednesday, September 21 2016
90 fatal road accidents...so far

Wednesday, September 21 2016

FOR THE year so far, 90 persons have been killed in accidents along the nation’s roads. police said yesterday. In a press release, officers added that they arrested 23 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend during an exercise on the Southern Main road. Officers appealed to motorists to practice safe and responsible road use, as four pedestrians were fatally struck in the past three days.

The latest in this rash of road traffic accidents involves an 82-year-old Belmont man. Newsday understands that Carl Andrews, of Upper Belle Eau Road Belmont was trying to cross the west bound lane of the Western Main Road near West Shore Medical Hospital in Cocorite at about 7.15 pm on Monday. Newsday understands that there is a walkover a short distance away from the area where he attempted to cross.

As he was making his way across the busy highway, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle, driven by a man from Petit Valley, smashed into the Belmont retiree.

The man was thrown several feet into the air, and landed on the roadway. He died on the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. According to statistics provided by the Highway Patrol Branch, there have been 90 fatal road accidents for the year.

The TTPS appealed to the public to reduce speed whenever in the vicinity of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Between Friday and Sunday last, officers of the DUI task force conducted an exercise on the Southern Main Road, and a total of 23 motorists who were entering and exiting from both the Southern Main Road and the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway were caught in a dragnet, and were charged with driving with a breath alcohol level exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. Three of these drivers were also charged with failing to provide a valid certificate of insurance.

The exercise was led by ASP Harnarine Rampath, Inspector Harford Sgt Damian Cadette and Cpl Ronald Mohammed.



