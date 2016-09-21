|
Wednesday, September 21 2016
FOR THE year so far, 90 persons have been killed in accidents along the nation’s roads. police said yesterday. In a press release, officers added that they arrested 23 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend during an exercise on the Southern Main road. Officers appealed to motorists to practice safe and responsible road use, as four pedestrians were fatally struck in the past three days.
The latest in this rash of road traffic accidents involves an 82-year-old Belmont man. Newsday understands that Carl Andrews, of Upper Belle Eau Road Belmont was trying to cross the west bound lane of the Western Main Road near West Shore Medical Hospital in Cocorite at about 7.15 pm on Monday. Newsday understands that there is a walkover a short distance away from the area where he attempted to cross.
