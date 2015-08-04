A d v e r t i s e m e n t

My dad’s tough love helped

By STEPHON NICHOLAS Thursday, September 22 2016

A BEAMING Akeem Stewart, double medallist at the 2016 Paralympic Games, says failure is not an option for him and has already set his sights on achieving triple gold at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Stewart returned home on Tuesday evening alongside national teammates Nyoshia Cain (100m bronze medallist) and Shanntol Ince following their historic performance.

They were warmly welcomed via a VIP reception at the Piarco International Airport which included Sports Minister Darryl Smith, Secretary of Division of Education and Youth Affairs for the Tobago House of Assembly Huey Cadette and president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis.



Stewart created history for this country on September 9, launching the metal spear 57.32m to secure javelin gold in the F43/F44 category and set a new world record.



He closed off his campaign with silver in the discus event having thrown a personal record distance of 61.72m. Speaking to Newsday after Tuesday’s function organised by the Ministry of Sport, the burly 24-year-old is already looking forward to bringing further glory for his country.



“Tokyo 2020, I’m going with the expectation to win all three events in world records so yeah,” Stewart said with a straight face. “I’m self motivated. I don’t like to fail at all.



Nobody enters a competition to lose, I always go out to do my best or win,” he added. Asked about the input his father Wayne Arnim Stewart played in his success, Stewart declared, “My father, he did a lot for me, he sacrificed a lot for me and I am really thankful for that.



Because without my father, I don’t know where I would be, I might not be in sports,” he said.



Stewart admitted he gets his confidence from his dad who is a a former national rugby player and currently a coach at Falcons athletics club as well as the THA. “My father really supports me a lot. He was a soldier so it was kind of a tough going when I now started to train.



But his tough love helped although it was a little bit hard and I wanted to give up at times. I went out and did well and represented my father to the best because he was a thrower in his days.” The Tobagonian said winning javelin gold was the pinnacle of his Rio experience and spoke of the many fans he has picked up in the South American nation. “My best moment I have to say was the javelin.



I wasn’t expecting to win but I did it and I’m really thankful. I also threw a Paralympic record and world record. I had a lot of fans. I went with no fans and I got a lot of fans. The people were really supporting, no matter what country you’re from...they were supporting,” he said.



Stewart, in his address earlier to the media, praised God for giving him his talent and also thanked his coach Wade Franklin, his past Physical Education (PE) teachers and everyone who helped him along his journey. Cain, meanwhile, described her Rio experience as “great” and said she was thankful for her coach Micky Reuben and the entire Elite Development Programme. Despite nursing a hamstring injury, Cain shook off the pain as well as disappointment of being disqualified for a lane violation in the 200m to sprint to a medal in the 100m final in 13.10 seconds.



Ince, despite not happy with her performance at the Paralympic Games, said the support of the Sport Minister, sponsors BPTT and RBC, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and her parents St Paul Ince and Tracy James Ince gave her the strength.



“It’s indeed a pleasure to be part of this team. I want to thank first of all my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for everything because this journey has not been an easy one for me.



The result and lead up and preparation has been a lot but through it all I really had the support and I’m really thankful for that.”



