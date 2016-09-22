A d v e r t i s e m e n t

PM Rowley commends police

By Nalinee Seelal Thursday, September 22 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday commended acting Police Commissioner Harold Phillip and Senior Superintendents in charge of Eastern, Northern and Western Divisions for their anti- crime initiatives which led to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition.

Rowley summoned Phillip and Snr Supts Basdeo Ramdhanie, Simbonath Rajkumar and John Trim to an emergency meeting at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s to discuss the crime issue.



Also present at the meeting were Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and Minister in the Office of the Attorney Gerald Stuart Young. Although the senior officers were told to report to the Diplomatic Centre for 9 am, it was not until 11 am, that the Prime Minister and his team invited them to the closed door meeting.



During the one hour meeting, Acting CoP Phillip spoke on behalf of the three senior officers, giving the Prime Minister a breakdown of the number of guns and ammunition seized. Phillip also spoke of anti-crime initiatives adopted in the three divisions which included meetings with businessmen; town meetings and an increase in patrols, exercises and surveillance.



The Prime Minister and his team were also told of the detection rate in the three divisions where serious crimes are concerned.



Following the presentation, Newsday understands that PM Rowley commended the police for the initiatives in place and urged them to continue to inspire their charges so that morale could be boosted in the Service.



He also called on the officers to partner with the public in the fight against crime saying the public can be the eyes and ears of the police service.



He assured that government will continue to support the police by providing the necessary resources.



Sources revealed that the Prime is expected to meet with Divisional commanders of another three police divisions next Wednesday.







