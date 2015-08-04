|
THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) yesterday presented Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with an alternative economic plan by the labour movement which JTUM President Ancil Roget said would kickstart and grow the economy and present an alternative to austerity measures which Roget said “would not see the country and its workforce being asked to carry the burden of adjustment by themselves.” The JTUM delegation presented the plan to the Prime Minister during nearly two hours of talks at the Prime Minister’s Office, St. Clair Avenue, Port-of - Spain in advance of the national Budget scheduled to be presented September 30. Also at the talks were Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson- Regis and Senator Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development.
Roget said the meeting did not discuss the elements of the plan, but the labour delegation reminded Rowley that the plan had been presented on three occasions to three bodies including Finance Minister, Colm Imbert who, they presumed, would have told the prime minister about it. Roget said the plan did not involve any government financing and JTUM was not asking for new money or for the government to put any money into it.
