JTUM gives Rowley alternative economic plan

By VERNE BURNETT Thursday, September 22 2016

THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) yesterday presented Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with an alternative economic plan by the labour movement which JTUM President Ancil Roget said would kickstart and grow the economy and present an alternative to austerity measures which Roget said “would not see the country and its workforce being asked to carry the burden of adjustment by themselves.” The JTUM delegation presented the plan to the Prime Minister during nearly two hours of talks at the Prime Minister’s Office, St. Clair Avenue, Port-of - Spain in advance of the national Budget scheduled to be presented September 30. Also at the talks were Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson- Regis and Senator Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development.

Roget said the meeting did not discuss the elements of the plan, but the labour delegation reminded Rowley that the plan had been presented on three occasions to three bodies including Finance Minister, Colm Imbert who, they presumed, would have told the prime minister about it. Roget said the plan did not involve any government financing and JTUM was not asking for new money or for the government to put any money into it.



“We can very well find money within the current economy of Trinidad and Tobago - the different sectors that will be able to contribute to that. And once that plan is given the light of day it will see us not having to go down the road of austerity measures.” Roget said Rowley was very interested in the labour movement’s economic plan and there will be follow up discussions around the plan between now and next Tuesday where fuller explanations will be given.



Roget said the JTUM delegation had asked to have as many elements of the plan as possible included in the upcoming budget “albeit at this 99th hour.” He said it was a good plan. “Everybody has said it is a good plan and at some subsequent point we will share all of the details of that plan with the media but the movement thought that it should first be presented to the Ministry of Finance; the National Tripartite Advisory Council and the National Economic Advisory Council.” He said none of these bodies were able to find any flaws in the plan.







