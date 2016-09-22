|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Thursday, September 22 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
TT and the US yesterday strengthened collaborative efforts by both countries to combat the scourge of illegal shipment of drugs, weapons and other contraband into their respective jurisdictions through the signing of a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA).
A statement issued by the US Embassy said the agreement was signed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert and US Ambassador John Estrada.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.071 sek.