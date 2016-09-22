A d v e r t i s e m e n t

TT, US sign Customs pact

TT and the US yesterday strengthened collaborative efforts by both countries to combat the scourge of illegal shipment of drugs, weapons and other contraband into their respective jurisdictions through the signing of a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA).

A statement issued by the US Embassy said the agreement was signed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert and US Ambassador John Estrada.



The embassy explained, “The CMAA is an important part of the strong cooperative relationship between our two countries.” It said the agreement” will allow “our governments to cooperate more effectively to track and interdict shipments of narcotics, illegal weapons, and other contraband.” The statement added, “In many cases, effective coordination between our law enforcement and customs bodies will prevent contraband from ever entering our countries.” Under the CMAA, law enforcement agencies from TT and the US will be able “to coordinate the investigation of complex money-laundering cases, and make it more difficult to hide ill-gotten gains by moving them across national boundaries.” The CMAA will also allow both countries to continue strengthening bilateral economic ties “through expediting trade procedures.” The embassy statement concluded, “Our customs services will be able to set up programs to expedite shipments to and from the United States with a high degree of security, and minimal risk that drugs, weapons, or other contraband are being transported under the cover of legitimate trade.”



