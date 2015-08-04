|
Thursday, December 22 2016
FOUR major business groups have re-affirmed their support for the “independence and smooth operations” of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago (ICTT). The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AmCham), the Energy Chamber of TT, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) issued a joint statement affirming they “recognise that the ICTT remains a pillar upon which sound and peaceful industrial relations are practised in TT.”
In that respect, they said they “continue to support the independence and smooth operations of the ICTT.” AmCham, the Energy Chamber, the TTCSI and the TTMA said they also recognise that, as with all institutions, the ICTT “must evolve over time to deal with the social, economic and technological demands of the society.”
