A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Business groups support Industrial Court Thursday, December 22 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Business groups support Industrial Court

SASHA HARRINANAN Thursday, December 22 2016

FOUR major business groups have re-affirmed their support for the “independence and smooth operations” of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago (ICTT). The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AmCham), the Energy Chamber of TT, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) issued a joint statement affirming they “recognise that the ICTT remains a pillar upon which sound and peaceful industrial relations are practised in TT.”

In that respect, they said they “continue to support the independence and smooth operations of the ICTT.” AmCham, the Energy Chamber, the TTCSI and the TTMA said they also recognise that, as with all institutions, the ICTT “must evolve over time to deal with the social, economic and technological demands of the society.”

“It is how we effect those changes that will prove our maturity and development as a society,” they added. The four business groups then stated their commitment to seeking the best way forward, “and as such, expect vigorous and unfettered debate on issues of national importance.”

“In a democratic country where freedom of speech is our right, passionate discourse amongst citizens should not only be expected but encouraged as we collectively explore solutions for our problems.We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that our country becomes even more competitive, that individual rights are protected and that we create opportunities for dialogue.

” Nowhere in their statement did the four mention a specific person or group who may have questioned their commitment to the independence of the ICTT.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Central FC players left out from TT squad
 • I NEED WORK
 • To sell or not to sell
 • Lawrence to square off against Peralta today
 • Chinese FDI, potentials and pitfalls
 • Santimanitay: Race to the Stage

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.058 sek.