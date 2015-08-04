A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Business groups support Industrial Court

SASHA HARRINANAN Thursday, December 22 2016

FOUR major business groups have re-affirmed their support for the “independence and smooth operations” of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago (ICTT). The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AmCham), the Energy Chamber of TT, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) issued a joint statement affirming they “recognise that the ICTT remains a pillar upon which sound and peaceful industrial relations are practised in TT.”

In that respect, they said they “continue to support the independence and smooth operations of the ICTT.” AmCham, the Energy Chamber, the TTCSI and the TTMA said they also recognise that, as with all institutions, the ICTT “must evolve over time to deal with the social, economic and technological demands of the society.”



“It is how we effect those changes that will prove our maturity and development as a society,” they added. The four business groups then stated their commitment to seeking the best way forward, “and as such, expect vigorous and unfettered debate on issues of national importance.”



“In a democratic country where freedom of speech is our right, passionate discourse amongst citizens should not only be expected but encouraged as we collectively explore solutions for our problems.We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that our country becomes even more competitive, that individual rights are protected and that we create opportunities for dialogue.



” Nowhere in their statement did the four mention a specific person or group who may have questioned their commitment to the independence of the ICTT.







