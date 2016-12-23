|
Friday, December 23 2016
ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan is said to be still smiling after falling ill in Thailand where he and his wife Laura are on vacation.
Reassurances about Khan’s health were given by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young at the final post-Cabinet news conference for 2016 at the OPM in St Clair, Port-of-Spain. Declaring that certain media reports which claimed Khan suffered a heart attack were incorrect, Young explained, “It is a complication to do with his heart and brought on by a viral infection. They found fluid in his lungs and they are treating that situation now.” Indicating that it was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who advised the Cabinet about Khan’s situation, Young said, “There has been conversation directly with Minister Khan and Mrs Khan.
