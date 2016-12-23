A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Young: Frankie still smiling after falling ill in Thailand

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan is said to be still smiling after falling ill in Thailand where he and his wife Laura are on vacation.

Reassurances about Khan’s health were given by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young at the final post-Cabinet news conference for 2016 at the OPM in St Clair, Port-of-Spain. Declaring that certain media reports which claimed Khan suffered a heart attack were incorrect, Young explained, “It is a complication to do with his heart and brought on by a viral infection. They found fluid in his lungs and they are treating that situation now.” Indicating that it was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who advised the Cabinet about Khan’s situation, Young said, “There has been conversation directly with Minister Khan and Mrs Khan.



Right now he is resting comfortably.” Young told reporters that before attending the briefing, he saw a photograph of Khan in his hospital gown with a “Frankie Khan smile on his face.” He said preparations are being made to have Khan return to Trinidad as soon as he was in a proper state to travel.



Indicating that Government is monitoring the medical treatment which Khan is receiving in Thailand, Young said, “Our understanding is that the facilities in Thailand, and especially where he is receiving medical attention, are world class facilities.” Young said Khan, earlier this year, had, “some issues related to his heart and he went through some non-invasive medical procedures.” He said it was for Khan and his family to decide what would be the next step in his treatment and whether this would involve him being medically evaluated in TT when he returns.



With Khan out of the country, Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as Energy Minister. Imbert himself underwent surgery earlier this year at the St Clair Medical Centre, to remove an inflamed gall bladder. Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon had an emergency appendectomy.



Rowley underwent medical checks at a facility in California in August and was given a clean bill of health. There were several posts on Khan’s Facebook page, from people wishing him a speedy recovery.



Young also disclosed that early next month, Government will go into retreat at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. Newsday understands that among the issues to be looked at would be the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election which takes place on January 23.







