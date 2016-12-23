A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Woman detained for Jenice’s death

Friday, December 23 2016

HOMICIDE detectives yesterday detained a mother of two for questioning in the death of fouryear- old Jenice Figaro, who died after being beaten last month.

The woman was, up to last evening, being held at the Gasparillo Police Station, police sources confirmed.



Jenice, a pupil of the Whiteland Early Childhood Learning Centre, died on November 24.



An autopsy revealed that she died as a result of blunt force trauma.



Investigators said the child, of Morocoy Extension Road in Whiteland on the outskirts of Gasparillo, sustained multiple blows to her head and stomach area.



Police were initially told that a female relative found Jenice unresponsive on a mattress at her home at about 9 pm that day.



The little child was rushed to San Fernando General Hospital where she later died.



Police were told that earlier that day, the child who had “suddenly fell ill” was complaining of stomach aches.



A file is being prepared to be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on how to proceed in the matter.



If charged, the woman would appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday



