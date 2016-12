Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Powerful Ladies launch mobile crime app

SHANE SUPERVILLE Friday, December 23 2016 ACTING Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams, says crime is everyone’s responsibility. Williams was speaking at the launch of the C-Safe Anti-Crime Mobile App at the VIP Lounge, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain yesterday VIP Lounge yesterday.



The application, Williams said, represents a change in times from traditional policing initiatives to a more innovative, community-based approach to crime prevention, where information on criminal activities can be shared between users and the police. The app was launched in partnership with the Powerful Ladies Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (PLOTT).



“Policing in Trinidad and Tobago cannot rest solely on the Police Service,” Williams said. “Every citizen has a part to play in making their homes and their communities safe and secure.” The app allows members of the public to anonymously share, with police, information on illegal activities.



Darrin Carmichael, consultant with Community Defence Services Limited, the app’s developer, was optimistic that the app would prove beneficial in creating safer communities.



“It’s free to download and easy to access on your smart phone or tablet devices.” Carmichael explained that while the app is currently available from the mobile app store for android and Apple smart phone devices, e-mail and short-messaging service (SMS) notifications were also available to users.







