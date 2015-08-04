A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Temple granted injunction

JADA LOUTOO Friday, December 23 2016

AN emergency injunction has been granted by a high court judge to worshippers of a Princes Town temple who were prevented from using a carpark at the place of worship.

Pundit Artma Maharaj and members of the Churkoo Village Mandir, of Manahambre Road, Princes Town, were granted the injunction by Justice James Aboud at the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain against Samaroo Ragoonanan, who has claimed to be the owner of an empty lot of land which the temple used as a carpark. In his affidavit evidence, Maharaj stated that Ragoonanan attempted to block the temple carpark by placing boulders and steel rods to prevent members of the mandir from parking. He said the mandir has been using the parcel of land, located next door, as its carpark for over 80 years and claimed that Ragoonanan suddenly appeared and was attempting to deny them access.



Several affidavits were filed by members of the executive of the Mandir in which they detailed their long history of their occupation and use of the car park. They indicated that it was used to support the mandir in hosting religious functions, cultural events, and community activities. They indicated that Ragoonanan recently started disrupting their religious services and was threatening, intimidating and harassing members. Guests at a recent wedding were allegedly threatened with violence and the videographer, Reuben Pariag, gave evidence that Ragoonanan blocked the path of the wedding car. Members of the mandir complained that Ragoonanan recently started bringing other persons with him in an attempt to further intimidate and threaten worshippers and they were forced to seek the intervention of officers of the Ste Madeline Police Station.



The court granted two injunctions against Ragoonanan denying him access to the mandir’s car park and restraining him from blocking or otherwise obstructing access to same. The court further ordered him and his servants and/or agents to cease from threatening, intimidating or harassing the mandir’s members.







