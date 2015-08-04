|
Friday, December 23 2016
AN emergency injunction has been granted by a high court judge to worshippers of a Princes Town temple who were prevented from using a carpark at the place of worship.
Pundit Artma Maharaj and members of the Churkoo Village Mandir, of Manahambre Road, Princes Town, were granted the injunction by Justice James Aboud at the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain against Samaroo Ragoonanan, who has claimed to be the owner of an empty lot of land which the temple used as a carpark. In his affidavit evidence, Maharaj stated that Ragoonanan attempted to block the temple carpark by placing boulders and steel rods to prevent members of the mandir from parking. He said the mandir has been using the parcel of land, located next door, as its carpark for over 80 years and claimed that Ragoonanan suddenly appeared and was attempting to deny them access.
