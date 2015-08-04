A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Ambushed and robbed Saturday, December 24 2016
Ambushed and robbed

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, December 24 2016

T R A N S P O R T Commissioner Wayne Richardson, 58, stared death in the face Thursday night when he was accosted by four gun-toting bandits who ambushed him as he was heading into his D’Abadie home.

According to reports, at about 11 pm, Richardson was walking towards the front gate when he was confronted by the four gunmen who ordered him inside his yard.

The men snatched a gold chain from Richardson’s neck valued $4,000 and then robbed him of an iPhone.

They then robbed him of a small quantity of cash and later tied him up.

He was then ordered to hand over the keys to his home and the four men proceeded to ransack the house in search of cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Richardson untied himself and ran towards a nearby gas station where he alerted employees who flagged down a police vehicle on patrol in the area.

A party of officers led by Cpl Rambarran responded and took a shaken Richardson to the Arima Police station where he gave a report and description of the four suspects. He was later medically examined and was said to be shaken by the incident.

Richardson later contacted relatives and related his ordeal to them and returned to his D’Abadie home yesterday but complained of being terribly affected by the incident.

Following the robbery, a party of officers led by Senior Supt Mc- Donald Jacob and officers from the Northern Division combed several areas in search of the suspects but they were not found.

Fingerprint experts were yesterday trying to lift prints from the crime scene to assist them in their enquiry.

Police believe Richardson was followed home by the men who then pounced on him.

Yesterday, officers advised members of the public especially those persons driving high end vehicles who travel late at night to be extremely cautious and alert relatives when they on their way home. They also called on the public to be alert at all times.

No arrest has been made and investigations are continuing.



