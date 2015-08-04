Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Be careful out there

AKILAH HOLDER Saturday, December 24 2016 BE CAREFUL OUT THERE. That was the warning yesterday given to a crime-weary nation by Acting Commissioner of Police at a police briefing. He reiterated an earlier call by the TTPS for citizens to be vigilant at this time of year, when doing their Christmas shopping. He also revealed that the TTPS is in the final stage of a new three year strategic plan, though he didn’t reveal the details of that plan.



“We are asking the members of the public to be careful out there.



There are persons who are set, just as a police officer goes out to work, there are individuals who are set on going out to work in committing crime. Persons will be seeking to target shoppers out there as it relates to larceny and robberies and we are really asking members of the public to be conscious, conscious as you go out in the various shopping locations to make yourselves what we call hard targets. We are seeing reports over this week where people are not considering some of the key tips that we’ve had throughout the year, such as simple things.



Commissioner Williams gave an example. “You go to the bank, you make a large withdrawal of cash. You go the vehicle, you put it into the glove compartment and you go back into a mall and shop.



Persons are monitoring you. Persons will in fact, break your vehicle and steal the money. We have those incidents continuing to take place as recent as yesterday at one of the malls. We share with the members of the public that if you are business men and women, you have large deposits to make at the bank, please do not go to the bank alone.” He said businessmen should share the information with the police and officers will provide support and a level of protection to ensure that the businessman can get to the bank and make their deposits safely. Same thing goes by way of having to pay, by way of payroll, he said. “We generally focus at this point in time to do everything possible from a policing perspective to make the place safe.” The top cop repeated that there will be an increased presence of police officers in all key shopping areas, including Port-of-Spain, San Fernando, Arima and all shopping malls especially today - the final shopping day before Christmas.



Williams noted that 2016 was a “reasonably good year” for the TTPS and a year which saw greater support from the media as evidence in more positive stories about the work of the TTPS, and an increased level of cooperation from citizens of the Trinidad and Tobago.



As a result of the increased cooperation with the public, Williams said, the crime detection rate of the TTPS has improved.



With regard to policing strategies for the coming year, Williams said, “We are putting things in place from day one January 1, 2017 to focus on the violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago.



While we see in some instances reduction in crime types, we have a situation of an increase in murders in 2016 compared to 2015.



Overall though, we have seen a small reduction in violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago.” But that slight decrease is not enough.



“What we need to see is a significant drop in the levels of violence in Trinidad and Tobago so that the public can be conscious of the change that is taking place in the context of safety and security.



That is what will be our focus from day one, January 2017... We are just in the completion stage for a new strategic plan for a three year cycle which will run 2017 to 2019.” Calling 2016 a reasonably successful year for the TTPS, Williams said that there has been a two percent decrease overall in shootings, woundings and murders, a one percent reduction in serious crimes generally; three percent reduction in rapes and other sex related offences; a 34 percent reduction in kidnappings; a 19 percent reduction in larceny of motor vehicles and a ten percent reduction in road death.



When questioned about whether or not he felt David West, head of the Police Complaints Authority should resign, he said he didn’t think he should comment on his resignation, but that West has made irresponsible utterances.







