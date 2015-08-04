A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Another businessplace fire-bombed Saturday, December 24 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Another businessplace fire-bombed

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Saturday, December 24 2016

YET another southbased supermarket came under attack by arsonists yesterday whom police suspect had intentions of looting from the establishment.

The latest attack took place shortly before 2 am at Stackhouse Company Limited, a wholesale outlet located at the corner of Pointe-a-Pierre and Circular Roads in San Fernando. Police investigations said that business owner Truman Lochan Dass, closed the business at about 11 pm on Thursday after securing the building.

Stackhouse is a whole liquor and dry goods store. At about 2 am yesterday, security officers on duty at the compound heard an explosion and on checking, saw the front of the building on fire.

Two men dressed in dark clothing were also seen running away, according to police investigators. Within minutes, officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station responded and contained the fire.

There were no reports of items missing, however there was visual structural damage caused by the fire.

Dass yesterday told Newsday that he received news of the fire while on his way home and immediately returned to his businessplace.

The businessman said he was still assessing his losses.

He added that a newly purchased motorcycle which cost $150,000 was destroyed by the fire. Only on Monday last, at about 1. 45 am, arsonists maliciously set fire at Sookhoo’s Supermarket Limited and Liquor Store located along Union Road in Marabella. Upon checking, the owner Dave Sookhoo who lives with relatives behind the businessplace, discovered three vehicles on fire. The vehicles, together value $750,000, were parked in front of the building and belonged to the Sookhoo family.

The concrete walls at the front of the supermarket were damaged by the fire.

Similar arson attacks have taken place in north Trinidad where in at least one instance, a grocery in Barataria was looted in broad daylight after it was set on fire.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Clubs urged to be financially compliant
 • MURDER IN TRAFFIC
 • IDB fulfills its obligations to Govt
 • Only in TT
 • Ambushed and robbed
 • Husband in court for assaulting wife

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.061 sek.