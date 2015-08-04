A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Fire guts Curepe house Saturday, December 24 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Fire guts Curepe house

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS Saturday, December 24 2016

FOUR persons, including a bed-ridden man, were left homeless after a fire gutted their house which was located on Rapsey Street, Curepe. Despite being without a home and having to depend on the kindness of their neighbours to give them a temporary roof over their heads, residents told Newsday that they were happy the victims escaped with their lives.

“God is good we will survive,” said 82-yearold Bassie Teeka, owner of the house. “The house and what was in it is material things. We have to be thankful for our lives.

We would have been worse off if someone died in that fire. I am just thanking God that everyone is safe.” Newsday understands that Tunapuna Fire officers responded to a report of a fire at #5 Rapsey Street, Curepe at about 7.40 pm on Thursday, but when they arrived on the scene the house was already engulfed in flames. Fire officers could only contain the fire and stop it from spreading to neighbouring homes, as the blaze burned the two storey building to the ground.

Teeka told Newsday yesterday that when the fire started, she was tending to one of her sons, Anthony, who was bed-ridden after a fall crippled him seven years ago. Along with the bed-ridden man, six children and two other adults were at the house when the fire ignited. All ten of the occupants of the house safely escaped the blaze, but lost everything that they owned.

“By the time the fire trucks came everything was burnt down. Not a single thing was saved.

Everything burned to ashes,” said Teeka. The woman and her family - now homeless - had to depend on the kindness of two neighbours, the Mohip and Jashwah families, to shelter them on the night of the fire.

Teeka expressed concern for her bed-ridden son, who is being cared for, while staying at one of the neighbours’ houses.

“To tell you the truth it would be easy for me, because I could go by one of my nephews, but I have to see about my son and he is bed-ridden.

I have to take care of him on the bed. So it is hard for me to go anywhere,” Teeka said.

Up to press time yesterday, the Fire Prevention Unit were still trying to ascertain the origin of the fire.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Clubs urged to be financially compliant
 • MURDER IN TRAFFIC
 • IDB fulfills its obligations to Govt
 • Only in TT
 • Ambushed and robbed
 • Husband in court for assaulting wife

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.059 sek.