Rowley: Crime remains top priority

Sunday, December 25 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday declared crime prevention remains this country’s highest priority and asked citizens to remember those who lost loved ones to violent means, personally offering condolences.

“While I acknowledge that we are witnessing unacceptable levels of misconduct on the part of some of our citizens in our country today, I also give you the assurance that Government continues to make the issue of crime prevention our highest priority,” he said in his Christmas message.

He continued: “I and my Cabinet colleagues, along with the members of the National Security Council, the Police Service and the Defence Force, are taking all the necessary steps and exploring all the avenues that are available to us, to ensure the safety and comfort of the citizens of this country.” He made the comments as the murder toll stood at 450 nearing year’s end.

He pointed out that in his Christmas message last year he noted 2016 may prove to be a challenging year for us in Trinidad and Tobago.

He continued: “But I also acknowledged that, as a people, we have an incredible spirit of resourcefulness and resilience which would allow us to overcome any difficulties in our path.

I am truly heartened to say that as a nation we have stayed the course, making the sacrifices that have become necessary to ensure that we emerge from this period of adjustment stronger and more prosperous.” He explained the religious traditions of the Christmas period ask the Christian community to put unconditional trust in God’s plan of salvation __ that a child would be sent to grow and live among ordinary people and would teach love, sacrifice and forgiveness. “As we celebrate this festive occasion, in that same spirit of love and care, I ask you to spare a thought for our regional and international neighbours still overcoming the impact of ongoing conflicts and environmental disasters,” he advised.

Rowley noted the members of local communities __ most recently Matelot, Madamas, Brasso Seco __ “who are rebuilding their homes and lives following unanticipated and uncharacteristic climatic conditions”.

He advised, “let us continue to demonstrate our compassion for our brothers and sisters in need by sharing what we have with those who have lost their homes and other belongings during the year”. He also asked that we keep in our prayers the families who have lost loved ones through violent or other unfortunate circumstances.

“To you, I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences. May the hope that this season symbolizes give you the courage to move forward, in spite of your loss, trusting in the love and power of God,” he added.

He called on each citizen, each family and each community to remain optimistic about the future of our country.

“Moving into the new year, I want all of us in Trinidad and Tobago to focus on the positive developments that are taking place for our country __ our collaboration with the Government of Venezuela to access natural gas for our downstream industries; the imminent proclamation of the procurement legislation; Government’s move to enact whistle-blower protection legislation; the streamlining of the primary school curriculum; improvement of our healthcare delivery systems, the re-modelling of Government’s housing construction programme and our new thrust in re-shaping the tourism product we offer to the visitors to our shores,” he said.

“All of these initiatives are designed to uplift our country and position us as a thriving, advanced and progressive nation,” he added.

He advised citizens to resolve to make 2017 a year of peace, productivity and prosperity.



