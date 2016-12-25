A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Baby boy dies in freak accident

Sunday, December 25 2016

A 13-month-old baby boy succumbed to injuries sustained in a freak incident, which occurred on Friday evening in French Fort in Tobago.

Official reports suggest that about 8.10 pm, 13-month-old Zion Alleyne was crushed by a reversing Community Comfort Patrol van.



Senior Superintendent Joanne Archie told Sunday Newsday the boy and his father were said to have been outside talking to the occupants of the vehicle and the toddler was last seen standing next to his father.



She said when the driver of the vehicle began to reverse onto the roadway, there was a loud thump, following which they soon realised that the toddler had been hit.



As a result, he was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital and then airlifted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Trinidad, where he died while undergoing emergency surgery yesterday morning.



Investigations are ongoing.







