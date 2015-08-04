A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Jearlean to join gym after scratch bomb scare

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, December 26 2016

FORMER HDC managing director, Jearlean John, who experienced the scare of her life on Saturday while jogging around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain has opted to join a gym and not return to the savannah where she spent many mornings carrying out her routine exercise.

John spent a quiet Christmas Day at her Cascade home yesterday, claiming that she was in a lot of joint pains and had only discovered yesterday that she had received cuts to her abdomen and other parts of her body from climbing walls with barbed wire.



She told Newsday she was still traumatised and shaken up over the incident but insists that she will not cower in fear and become a recluse as a result.



John said she will continue her life as normal but will take the necessary precautions for her own safety.



She noted that the police indicated that the incident was perpetrated by two persons throwing scratch bombs and not any hired gunmen.



However, she believes that the persons who carried out the act using scratch bombs should be found and brought to justice.



John said she was leaving the entire matter in the hands of police and believe that they would continue with the probe in a professional manner.



“I am at home today just taking it easy, grateful to be alive but I want to reiterate that the police service should be highly commended for their sense of professionalism in how they treated me and my sister on Saturday,” she said.



In July, John reported a threat to her life to officers of the Criminal Gang and Intelligence Unit.



While making the report she was informed by police that they were also in receipt of information that persons were threatening to cause her harm. She was advised to take necessary precautions, and to desist from jogging up the Lady Chancellor Hill, which she usually did.



On Saturday, at about 4 am, John and her sister Jacqueline, who is vacationing in Trinidad for the Christmas season, were jogging around the Savannah near Marli Street when they heard someone in a black SUV shout, “Look them, look them.



Shoot,” then heard several loud explosions.



John and her sister ran behind some trees and hid, ran across to Marli Street where they jumped two walls with barbed wire, knocking on doors and asking for help thinking they were being pursued by hired hit men. After climbing the walls, John and her sister reached Woodford Street where they contacted the St Clair Police.



They were interviewed by officers and returned to the scene of the incident where officers found traces of scratch bomb residue.



Officers also viewed camera footage which showed two men in an SUV throwing scratch bombs at John and her sister. The two suspects who carried out the act remained at large yesterday.



And Public Administration Minister Maxie Cuffie has reiterated the need for citizens to be “even more vigilant about the purchase, sale and use of scratch bombs,” following the attack on John and her sister.



In a release, Cuffie said he had “read the report where the police confirmed that scratch bombs were thrown at two joggers.” He said, “this latest incident only further underscores the need for the campaign, but more so the need for us to be even more vigilant about the purchase, sale and use of scratch bombs.” Cuffie said the police have committed to doing their part, and “we as members of the public need to remember that we also have a part to play.”



