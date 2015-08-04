A d v e r t i s e m e n t

San Fernando welcomes two

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Monday, December 26 2016

FIRST-TIME mother, Celeste Ahay, 21, never wanted to give birth to a baby on Christmas Day (December 25) simply because she never liked the idea of the child having to celebrate the holiday and birthday in one.

But yesterday Ahay, of San Fernando, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the San Fernando General Hospital and noted she was elated to have him arrive on such “a wonderful day”.



Ahay is a final-year student of Criminology at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts (COSTAATT).



Although she and the newborn’s father, Matthew Cooper, are yet to decide on the baby’s name, they said his middle name would be Mathias with a double-barrelled surname namely, Ahay-Cooper.



Mathias was the first newborn to be delivered yesterday at the hospital shortly after 2 am. He weighted 3.35 kilograms.



“The baby was really due on January 4 but I came here on Wednesday.



There were no complications but it was not an easy delivery at all.” She noted that staff members of the health institution were very efficient and commended them for helping her through the process.



“They were all very nice.” The child’s father, a vehicle technician, noted that in his “short” 21 years living on this island, this is one of the gloomiest Christmas he has even seen in the country so far.



“But having my son born on this day, it has brightened up my Christmas and the new year to come,” Cooper said with a smile on his face.



The second child, also a male, to be delivered at the hospital came over three hours later at 5.49 am.



However officials did not divulge much information about the birth except to say that he was at the neo-natal wing and the mother did not wish to speak with media personnel at the time.



There were no other births up to yesterday afternoon.



Meanwhile at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, two mothers also gave birth yesterday.







