A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » San Fernando welcomes two Monday, December 26 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


San Fernando welcomes two

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Monday, December 26 2016

FIRST-TIME mother, Celeste Ahay, 21, never wanted to give birth to a baby on Christmas Day (December 25) simply because she never liked the idea of the child having to celebrate the holiday and birthday in one.

But yesterday Ahay, of San Fernando, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the San Fernando General Hospital and noted she was elated to have him arrive on such “a wonderful day”.

Ahay is a final-year student of Criminology at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts (COSTAATT).

Although she and the newborn’s father, Matthew Cooper, are yet to decide on the baby’s name, they said his middle name would be Mathias with a double-barrelled surname namely, Ahay-Cooper.

Mathias was the first newborn to be delivered yesterday at the hospital shortly after 2 am. He weighted 3.35 kilograms.

“The baby was really due on January 4 but I came here on Wednesday.

There were no complications but it was not an easy delivery at all.” She noted that staff members of the health institution were very efficient and commended them for helping her through the process.

“They were all very nice.” The child’s father, a vehicle technician, noted that in his “short” 21 years living on this island, this is one of the gloomiest Christmas he has even seen in the country so far.

“But having my son born on this day, it has brightened up my Christmas and the new year to come,” Cooper said with a smile on his face.

The second child, also a male, to be delivered at the hospital came over three hours later at 5.49 am.

However officials did not divulge much information about the birth except to say that he was at the neo-natal wing and the mother did not wish to speak with media personnel at the time.

There were no other births up to yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, two mothers also gave birth yesterday.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Cuban referee: ASATT on right track
 • TT like Syria war zone
 • Sinanan brings Christmas cheer to Brasso residents
 • Kidnapped teen rescued
 • Technology assists children with autism
 • Court sits on Christmas Day

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.072 sek.