Deadly fear

ANGELA PIDDUCK Tuesday, December 27 2016

Anglican Churches continue to hold Midnight Mass on Christmas and Old Year’s in the face of escalating violence in the country.

To cope with late night fears amongst the citizenry in recent years, some have just adjusted the time, like last Saturday night at The Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, which started at 10.30 pm with the Blessing of the Creche and a Solemn Procession led by Chief Celebrant The Right Rev Claude Berkley Bishop of Trinidad and Tobago, assisted by Interim Rector Fr Carl Williams.



The beautifully decorated Cathedral, its full choir in specially designed gowns accompanied by the new organist Rico Cummings on the majestic pipe organ, were not enough to encourage the majority of the congregation from this downtown parish to brave the “Deadly Fear” spoken of by the Bishop in his sermon and attend the late night service.



The Bishop opened his sermon with words from the Christmas Gospel according to Luke where one of the key elements in the greatest story ever told revolves around angels appearing to shepherds living in the fields keeping watch over their flock by night who were terrified when an angel of the Lord stood before them bringing the good news of great joy for all the people “to you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is the Messiah, the Lord.” “The Angels immediately gave assurance in the face of this “Holy Fear” telling the shepherds “Do not be afraid.” However said Rev Berkley: “One can hardly fault someone possessed and seized by Deadly Fear. God’s message to us is that All Will Be Well.



But Deadly Fear is just what it says Death. Strive as we may to listen to God’s assurance, it is difficult not to be distracted at Christmas with a runaway murder rate which seems as if nothing will happen to change it...One headline screamed 450 killed. Another spoke of the contracting economy and that money is no longer available as it used to be. Money is the problem not like before when former politicians declared “Money is no problem. Then there is child abuse and domestic violence – war declared on women and children.



“So you have coming out tonight half the congregation, the other half in fear of ‘Deadly Fear’ is not here....The first responsibility is usually accorded to the police, and notwithstanding the low detection rates and the fact that some elements do let the side down by engaging in corrupt practises, the police can do an excellent job when they feel like it and the results they can get are much more than the record shows.” The Bishop thought it disingenuous to blame the police only, what of the family unit, school, church and community groups as primary shapers of moral and spiritual values which worked for many years but have been put aside now.... “Although home, school discipline, community groups like scouts, guides and police youth clubs usually do shape certain quality of behaviour and conduct, we are all guilty at some level of reneging on our moral responsibility as crime mounts and mounts and now captivates us in fear.



“The church cannot sever its responsibility and must return to its strong moral teachings in the community. “The Church has to be more outgoing and because the church is where the people are, it must hit the road to meet the people at their point of need.



It becomes outdated if it is only in a building so the church must not be sanctuary clerics – the action is out on the road.



“Rules have changed and we have to adjust accordingly. Besides school, home, church and community space, resources must come alive in a bold way to allay fears shaping the city, such as, not going out in the night. The Christmas message engages ordinary people in the execution of a divine plan which wars against a false supernatural hope that cannot do for you what you can and must do for yourself.”



