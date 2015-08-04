A d v e r t i s e m e n t

FireONE boss: Stay away from illegal scratch bombs

MARLENE AUGUSTINE Tuesday, December 27 2016

FireONE Fireworks’ Managing Director, Andre Abraham is calling on all fireworks users to desist from using illegal scratch bombs and to only purchase fireworks from established retailers.

“There are no safety guidelines, no directions on the boxes on how to use these types of items. We will like to encourage customers to stay away from them because they are very explosive and very dangerous,” Abraham explained.



Speaking on the issue of firework safety, Abraham said all the company’s firework items were legally imported, and went through testing procedures by the American Fireworks Safety Laboratory (AFSL), from the amount of black powder use, the type of fuses, packaging, and labelling.



Abraham said fireworks users should also be considerate to their neighbours when using fireworks because not everyone appreciates it.



“It is important that customers use the fireworks on Old Year’s night around 11.30 pm and 12.30 am on New Year’s Day. At least for one hour at the point of the New Year and then stop. We don’t want our customers using our products at all hours of the night, and unannounced.” He further added, “Customers must consider senior citizens and animals. If people are aware of a time frame which the fireworks are being used they can have enough time to secure their pets and prepare senior citizens who cannot handle the noise.” He said FireONE Fireworks has more than 20 locations throughout TT and the products in their stores all met the international guidelines. As 2016 comes to an end, customers yesterday clustered outside FireONE Fireworks’ Warehouse in Macoya for the company’s Boxing Day sale, to purchase fireworks to bring in the New Year with a colourful bang.



According to Abraham, when workers opened the store at 9 am, there were more than 400 customers already waiting with shopping carts to purchase fireworks.



“We normally have 400 to 500 shopping carts and all were in use. Customers were anxiously waiting for the store to open. Every single item in the store is on sale, today is our authentic sale buy one and get one free. We also have a wide range of new products from 2017 such as the ‘Hell in a Handbasket, ‘Golden Peacock, ‘Starkeeper’ and lots more,” he said.



On sale were numerous items from snap A-dappa, shine sparklers and firecrackers, to rockets and aerial repeaters with prices ranging from $1 to $1,000.



Abraham said even when the country is at a downturn, customers always look out for bargain sales.



“I believe when there are sales such as this it does much better than a normal sale because people are looking for cheaper items and based on the reactions we got today, it has been good.



People prefer to spend money on fireworks and stay at home with their families rather than purchasing a ticket for a party.” He continued, “Especially these days when there is so much negativity in the country, I think people are sick of all the negativity that surrounds them and we have to move past the negativity in our society.” Abraham said, “Selling fireworks is more of a responsibility to our country. We believe we bring families together and our products are used to express our aspirations as a country and as a people to what we would like for the New Year and the further.” A customer from Couva said he attended the sale this year and spent a considerable amount of money on various fireworks to bring in the New Year and to celebrate his father’s 50th birthday.



Another customer from Westmoorings said he always looks forward for the sale to get the great bargains, and bought fireworks with a total value of $5,000.







