Tuesday, December 27 2016
Grieving family members of Elizabeth Bridglal, the mother of three who lost her life in an early morning crash on Saturday along the M2 Ring Road near Diamond Village on the outskirts of San Fernando are continuing to struggle to come to come to terms with her loss.
Her husband Devinish Bridglal 35, and two of their children and her niece were all discharged from hospital on Sunday. Elizabeth , 32, of Monkey Town Village, Barrackpore, was a front seat passenger in the family car, driven by her husband Devinish when it was involved in a collision with a van around 4 am on Christmas Eve.
