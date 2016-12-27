A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Crash victims discharged from hospital

Tuesday, December 27 2016

Grieving family members of Elizabeth Bridglal, the mother of three who lost her life in an early morning crash on Saturday along the M2 Ring Road near Diamond Village on the outskirts of San Fernando are continuing to struggle to come to come to terms with her loss.

Her husband Devinish Bridglal 35, and two of their children and her niece were all discharged from hospital on Sunday. Elizabeth , 32, of Monkey Town Village, Barrackpore, was a front seat passenger in the family car, driven by her husband Devinish when it was involved in a collision with a van around 4 am on Christmas Eve.



The family members were a short distance from their home after attending a birthday party in San Fernando.



The couple’s nine-year-old son, Emerald, daughter Deliza,15, and niece Vishacar, 15, along with Devinish were treated for various injuries.



The couple’s other son, Emery, 10, was at the home of relatives in Barrackpore at the time of the crash. He was later told of the tragedy that befell his parents and siblings.



Reports said Fire officers used the ‘Jaws of life’ to free the passengers who were trapped in the back seat of Devinish’s car. A district medical officer pronounced Elizabeth dead at the scene while an ambulance rushed the other occupants to the hospital.



Elizabeth’s sister in law Usha Sundar said yesterday that family members are just trying their best to console each other.



“The children crying for their mother, nobody not eating, nobody not sleeping, we drained, we don’t have the strength to cope.” She explained that her brother Devinish and his wife Elizabeth were childhood sweethearts and they were very close to their three children.



She said her mother left New York to come to Trinidad yesterday to support the family during this difficult time.



Usha thanked her neighbours for supporting them in their time of grief.



Funeral arrangements are tentatively set for Thursday



