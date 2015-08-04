A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Maraval residents protest construction

CAROL MATROO Tuesday, December 27 2016

A four-storey structure being erected in La Seiva, Maraval has become a major bone of contention between the developers and some residents. On the one hand are the residents whose litany of discontent ranges from charges of being too close, to noise from Chinese construction workers, while on the other, the developers are standing firm that their work is based on all statutory approvals.

The construction is being undertaken by interests under Colin Soo Ping Chow, Managing Director at Ernst and Young, and is at Young Pow Avenue, La Seiva, Maraval. Soo Ping Chow told Newsday in an interview last Tuesday, “We have all approvals and this has been provided to everybody and that is the fact of the matter. I am not being difficult over it, but we have all approvals.” Soo Ping Chow acknowledged awareness that there have been concerns by some residents who claim that the building under construction was “inappropriate” for the community, and was causing distress to those living there.



“This is a personal matter,” he added. “This is quite honestly a project that has been properly approved, it is for apartments.



That is it in its simplicity. I don’t want to appear to be difficult in anything, but it is all approved, properly done from day one.” Spokesperson for the residents, Dr Lesley Roberts, said her house abuts the structure being erected on the eastern side. She said the area was basically for single storey homes, nothing over 25 feet.



She told Newsday, “We had a lawyer who asked that Mr Soo Ping Chow cease and desist with the building. He said he had full approval and everything was being built according to plan. Then he told us that we could come and view the plans, but then we were told that we could not bring in an expert to view said plans.



Now, I know nothing about building plans.” Roberts claimed that neighbouring properties were being destroyed as there was construction material falling all around. She said it was only when the issue was raised that a mesh covering was put in place. She also claimed that there was lack of privacy because of the noise being generated by the workers.



“These are Chinese workers who live on site,” Dr Roberts said.



“When I spoke with Mr Soo Ping Chow, he said they would only work from 7 am to 5 pm during the week, including Saturdays. He also said they would work from 7 am to 12 noon on Sundays, but this is still inappropriate. When they are finished working they speak loudly and it is disturbing, especially to the elderly.” Roberts said she and other residents have been making inquiries with the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and Town and Country Planning, but nothing has come out of it. In the meantime, she said, the building continues to go up. “Now we realise that the building is almost on top of my house,” she claimed. “Cement and water was coming over on my roof.



The place was approved as a two-storey dwelling place. When this happens there is no natural light or ventilation. We need someone to come and see what we are being deprived of.” Roberts claimed there were specifications to the plans for the construction.



However, Soo Ping Chow was adamant that all plans and approvals were all in order.







