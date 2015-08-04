A d v e r t i s e m e n t

BAN FIREWORKS

JULIEN NEAVES Wednesday, December 28 2016

WITH one grandmother injured by a scratch bomb and a former public official a victim of a vile prank involving the illegal fireworks, Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie reports he will be forwarding suggestions about fireworks to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, including a call for an outright ban.

Cuffie in a release yesterday informed stakeholders and citizens concerned about the issue of scratch bombs and illegal fireworks that their views have been heard and he will be forwarding their suggestions to the Attorney General.



This commitment was given during a week of stakeholder meetings which were part of the Ministry’s anti-scratch bomb campaign themed “Have Fun without Having a Blast.” Since the campaign was launched just over two weeks ago, there have been numerous suggestions, concerns and conversations on social and traditional media surrounding the proliferation and wanton use of scratch bombs and fireworks, the release stated.



On December 14, Cuffie met with executives of FireOne Fireworks to discuss the Government’s crackdown on scratch bombs and the illegal use of fireworks. On December 16, the Director of the Human and Environmental Care and Management Foundation (HAECMF), Lisa Ramlogan, brought forward concerns from the animal welfare community. She noted that more and more local vets are reporting cases of animals being brought in after scratch bombs were inserted into their mouths and lit.



In a letter to Cuffie dated December 12, president of Animals 360 Foundation Incorporated, Derek Mohammed called for fireworks to be banned, “and failing that, the legislation governing the use of fireworks should be strengthened and strictly enforced to ensure controlled and responsible use to protect our citizenry including our elderly, infirm, infants and animals”.



Animals 360 Foundation Incorporated founder Roger Marshall said they would support an outright ban if they cannot get legislation that can be implemented and enforced. He said the primary reason is to protect the infants, elderly and animals.



“I don’t think people understand the amount of harm done by fireworks. People are killed.



People are injured badly. Animals run away from home. They get confused. They get disoriented.



It is a very sad state of affairs,” he said.



He reported that every year they have to safeguard animals and help them get back home.



What the law says According to the Summary Offences Act 99 (1): “Except as prescribed by regulations under this act, any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of $1,000.



(2) ... “town” includes the City of Port-of-Spain, the City of San Fernando, and the Borough of Arima, and every part of the area within two miles of the boundaries of such city or of either of such boroughs, and also any place or area declared by the minister, by order, to be a town or to be deemed to be included within a town for the purposes of the said sections.



Any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks into, in, or upon any street not being in any town, or into, in, or upon any place being within 60 feet of the centre of any such street, is liable to a fine of $400.



Marshall reiterated his organisation would support the use of fireworks if the legislation was amended where it is an activity where you must have a licence by the community police. He explained that with this in place the police will know where approved fireworks will be let off and discharged.



On the current legislation, he pointed out that it refers to city limits and the 60 feet restriction was “nothing” and it should be done in open fields. He explained animals can hear four times what humans hear and when fireworks are discharged in the Queen’s Park Savannah it can be heard in Westmoorings by dogs. He pointed out there are silent fireworks available which could be a solution.



“We cannot just close our eyes to the inconvenience that fireworks causes,” he added.



Marshall said there are “several pretty simple things” that can be done to make it permissible but if Government is not willing to do so, it should be banned outright.



“If you go out to the citizenry in general the majority will support the ban on fireworks. Every year the hullabaloo is significant,” he added.



He continued: “John Public should not be able to go and buy fireworks just like that. It is a dangerous thing. And we need to protect it,” he said.



AG: Police must enforce law Al-Rawi in a telephone interview yesterday called for the police to enforce the law with a “zero tolerance” approach and also for the public do its part.



“There is more than enough police power and existing legislation to deal with this situation,” he said.



He made the comments in response to an incident on Saturday morning where illegal scratch bombs were thrown at former Housing Development Corporation managing director Jearlean John and her sister while jogging around the Queen’s Park Savannah.



John thought she was being shot at and injured herself while climbing walls with barb wire.



Police are investigating the incident.



He pointed out the police have to apply the existing law which is “absolutely clear” and the Commissioner of Police has the immediate ability to enforce it.



“We do not need to tinker so much with laws as we need to apply them,” he stressed.



He also spoke of the anti- scratch bomb campaign recently launched by Cuffie and said National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is “side by side” with Cuffie on the initiative.



Al-Rawi explained the Communications Ministry was doing advocacy work and the National Security Minister is in contact with the police to have the law applied.



“We have to take a very zero tolerance approach to this,” he stressed. He said the first factor was to make sure importation of illegal fireworks “is completely stamped out”.



He explained there can be self-policing and neighbourhood policing for an issue “as small as this”. He said, however, there will be no fines if people do not report it and if the law is not enforced by the police.



Also in the release, Cuffie, reaffirmed that the objective of the Scratch Bomb Public Awareness is to eliminate the use and stop the importation of scratch bombs in Trinidad and Tobago.



He advised that the Ministry’s campaign is based on strong collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, who have “committed to treat firmly” with the scratch bomb issue. However, he advised, “it is incumbent on the population and we as citizens” to not participate in illegal activities, and to report to the police incidents of scratch bombs being used.



During Divali celebrations of this year, a grandmother of Talparo, Sally-Ann Cuffie (no relation to Minister Cuffie) was seriously injured when a scratch bomb exploded in her hand as she attempted to shield her grandchild from its blast.



Asked yesterday what was his view on an outright ban of fireworks, Cuffie responded he would not give his personal position but what obtains in the law.



