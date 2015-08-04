A d v e r t i s e m e n t

No major crimes for Christmas

NALINEE SEELAL Wednesday, December 28 2016

Police yesterday recovered a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition during a Boxing Day raid at the Plannings, Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain.

According to reports, officers led by ASP Ajit Persad, including Sgt Anthony Williams along with officers of the Port-of- Spain CID cordoned off several areas at Nelson Street during the early hours of Monday morning where they raided apartments in search of drugs, arms and ammunition and other illicit items.



During the exercise, several drug dens were also raided however at one apartment which appeared to be unoccupied officers found the weapon and ammunition.



The gun was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for ballistic tests to be carried out to ascertain if it was used in any recent murders and crime.



Newsday understands that between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day (December 24-26) there were no reported serious crimes in the city of Port-of-Spain as a result of anti-crime measures put in place by ASP Persad.







