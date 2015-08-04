|
|Wednesday, December 28 2016
Police yesterday recovered a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition during a Boxing Day raid at the Plannings, Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain.
According to reports, officers led by ASP Ajit Persad, including Sgt Anthony Williams along with officers of the Port-of- Spain CID cordoned off several areas at Nelson Street during the early hours of Monday morning where they raided apartments in search of drugs, arms and ammunition and other illicit items.
