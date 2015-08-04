A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » No major crimes for Christmas Wednesday, December 28 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


No major crimes for Christmas

NALINEE SEELAL Wednesday, December 28 2016

Police yesterday recovered a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition during a Boxing Day raid at the Plannings, Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain.

According to reports, officers led by ASP Ajit Persad, including Sgt Anthony Williams along with officers of the Port-of- Spain CID cordoned off several areas at Nelson Street during the early hours of Monday morning where they raided apartments in search of drugs, arms and ammunition and other illicit items.

During the exercise, several drug dens were also raided however at one apartment which appeared to be unoccupied officers found the weapon and ammunition.

The gun was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for ballistic tests to be carried out to ascertain if it was used in any recent murders and crime.

Newsday understands that between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day (December 24-26) there were no reported serious crimes in the city of Port-of-Spain as a result of anti-crime measures put in place by ASP Persad.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • BAN FIREWORKS
 • Sleeping on basketball court
 • No major crimes for Christmas
 • Ex-soldiers leading the crime fight a mistake
 • Status of marijuana in 2016
 • Christmas song, carol not same

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.173 sek.