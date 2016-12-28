A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Home » News » Kite in tree leads to man's death Wednesday, December 28 2016
Kite in tree leads to man’s death

Wednesday, December 28 2016

THE BLACK ROCK community in Tobago was thrown into mourning as a Boxing Day kite flying family expedition turned fatal when a 45-year-old Unemployment Relief Programme employee fell to his death.

Reports revealed that Darron Boyce alias “Robo” of Paradise Heights, Black Rock, Tobago was flying a kite at about 6 pm. The kite became entangled in a tree at Old Grafton Road, Pleasant Prospect and he went to retrieve it when tragedy struck.

It is reported that Boyce fell 30 feet off the tree onto the ground, where he rolled down a precipice a further 20 feet causing him to sustain multiple injuries.

Boyce was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at about 8 pm on Monday.

A number of relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered to offer comfort to the grieving family at their home yesterday.

The family objected to being interviewed, as they asked for a private moment to deal with the untimely passing.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Boyce before funeral arrangements can be made.

Woman Police Corporal Caterson of the Old Grange Police Station is continuing in

