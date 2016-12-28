|
Wednesday, December 28 2016
THE BLACK ROCK community in Tobago was thrown into mourning as a Boxing Day kite flying family expedition turned fatal when a 45-year-old Unemployment Relief Programme employee fell to his death.
Reports revealed that Darron Boyce alias “Robo” of Paradise Heights, Black Rock, Tobago was flying a kite at about 6 pm. The kite became entangled in a tree at Old Grafton Road, Pleasant Prospect and he went to retrieve it when tragedy struck.
