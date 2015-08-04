|
|Wednesday, December 28 2016
PROTESTS by displaced residents affected by the construction of the highway to Point Fortin has stirred up again as Government plans to restart work on the last leg next year .
A group of residents staged a protest at Petit Morne estate near Ste Madeleine, last week, to highlight the stopping of payment by the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) of their rent. Approximately 500 residents are the remaining group who have not been fully compensated or relocated as a result of the highway construction. They were supposed to be relocated to plots of land in Petit Morne but due to the delay in providing infrastructure such as water and electricity, the residents were forced to rent apartments when the previous People’s Partnership ordered them to leave their homes that were on the fringes along the highway route .
