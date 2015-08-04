A d v e r t i s e m e n t

STACY MOORE Thursday, December 29 2016

FIVE armed bandits, one of whom is a woman, are now on the run from justice after staging an armed robbery at the popular Rhum Runners liquor store in Cunupia, Central Trinidad on Tuesday and made off with over one million dollars - the proceeds of Yuletide sales of rum, whiskey and liqueur. A guard on duty at the compound was beaten and tied-up during the heist.

According to a police report, at about eight o’clock Tuesday evening, the security officer on duty at Rhum Runners wholesalers liquor mart located along the Southern Main Road in Cunupia, was attacked by the five gun-toting bandits who announced a hold-up. Investigators said that the guard was ordered to open the gates to the store to allow the bandits into the compound after they threatened to shoot him dead.



According to a police report, when the bandits entered the businessplace, they dragged the officer into a room at the back of the building where they beat him up before tying his hands behind his back. The bandits then began to ransack the building. During a search of the building, the bandits struck gold. One million, two hundred dollars in cash were found and packed into bags. The bandits then cut the wires to the building CCTV system and made off with the recording unit, ensuring no video footage of the heist.



As they left the compound, the bandits also helped themselves to cases of rum and premium whiskey before running off with their loot. They entered a car which was parked nearby and sped off.



The guard later freed himself and contacted the police and the store’s owners.



Police sources said they believe the bandits had staked out the property, prior to the heist, identifying how many CCTV cameras were in place. The guard was later taken to a health centre for treatment for injuries sustained in the beating. When Newsday visited the scene yesterday, the businessplace remained locked and efforts to locate the owners for an interview proved futile. Investigations are continuing.







