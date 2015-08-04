|
FIVE armed bandits, one of whom is a woman, are now on the run from justice after staging an armed robbery at the popular Rhum Runners liquor store in Cunupia, Central Trinidad on Tuesday and made off with over one million dollars - the proceeds of Yuletide sales of rum, whiskey and liqueur. A guard on duty at the compound was beaten and tied-up during the heist.
According to a police report, at about eight o’clock Tuesday evening, the security officer on duty at Rhum Runners wholesalers liquor mart located along the Southern Main Road in Cunupia, was attacked by the five gun-toting bandits who announced a hold-up. Investigators said that the guard was ordered to open the gates to the store to allow the bandits into the compound after they threatened to shoot him dead.
