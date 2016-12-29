A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Women, man robbed and left naked on roadside Thursday, December 29 2016
Women, man robbed and left naked on roadside

Thursday, December 29 2016

KNOWING they would be too ashamed to immediately seek help, thus affording an easy getaway, bandits ordered two women and a man to strip naked and stand on the side of the road shortly after robbing them of their personal belongings and vehicle on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at about 8 pm along the M2 Ring Road close to Gandhi Village in Debe.

A police report stated that two men were standing on the side of the road when they flagged down a passing vehicle, a maroon-coloured Nissan Almera. The vehicle, which contained two women and the male driver, stopped. The police report stated that the two men who were standing at the side of the road, pointed guns at the women and man and ordered them out of the car.

According to the report, the bandits then ordered all three victims to take off their clothes.

When the three complied, struggling to hide their nakedness at the side of the road, the bandits rummaged through the discarded clothing and seized cellular phones and money. The bandits then threw the clothes into the car which they entered and sped off in. After several hours, a relative of one of the female victims, became worried when she did not return home and went in search.

This relative found the naked trio stooping at the side of the roadway, trembling from the biting night-time cold. The three got into the car while a report was made to the police. Officers used the GPS system which was ‘on’ in one of the victims’ stolen cellular phone to track it as being somewhere in the Enterprise, Chaguanas area. An All Points Bulletin (APB) was issued and officers were in hot pursuit of the bandits who by this time had reached Longdenville. However, the bandits managed to evade capture and both the bandits and the stolen car were unaccounted for up to press time. Investigations are continuing.



