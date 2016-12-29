|
|Thursday, December 29 2016
TWO persons, one a 12-yearold schoolgirl and the other, a 50-year-old Penal fisherman have been reported missing in unrelated incidents while the TT Police Service yesterday indicated that a third missing person has since been found alive and safe.
In a press release, the TTPS stated that Renisha Lewis, 12, was last seen leaving home on Tuesday and has not been seen since. She lives at Desperlie Crescent in Laventille and a missing person report was filed by her aunt Pamela Scott at 10.20 pm on Tuesday at the Besson Street Police Station. Renisha, a pupil of Mucurapo Senior Comprehensive, was last seen leaving home at 4 pm. She was headed to Independence Square to purchase a meal and at the time, was wearing a pink dress with a horse shoe print.
