Schoolgirl, 12, missing

Thursday, December 29 2016

TWO persons, one a 12-yearold schoolgirl and the other, a 50-year-old Penal fisherman have been reported missing in unrelated incidents while the TT Police Service yesterday indicated that a third missing person has since been found alive and safe.

In a press release, the TTPS stated that Renisha Lewis, 12, was last seen leaving home on Tuesday and has not been seen since. She lives at Desperlie Crescent in Laventille and a missing person report was filed by her aunt Pamela Scott at 10.20 pm on Tuesday at the Besson Street Police Station. Renisha, a pupil of Mucurapo Senior Comprehensive, was last seen leaving home at 4 pm. She was headed to Independence Square to purchase a meal and at the time, was wearing a pink dress with a horse shoe print.



Renisha is of African descent and is short and of stocky build with a cane row hairstyle. Anyone with information on Renisha’se whereabouts are asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.



The TTPS also stated in its release that 50-yearr-old labourer Russel Cornwall has gone missing and was last seen leaving his Lachoos Road, Penal home on Tuesday. His daughter Cindy Cornwall reported him missintg at 7.45 pm. She told police that Cornwall left home at 2 am on Tuesday dressed in a long blue jeans and a t-shirt. He is of African descent, slim built and is missing his two front teeth.



Meanwhile, Dwayne David, the 24-year-old fisherman of Palmiste, San Fernando, who was reported missing by his mother Joann Combs on Sunday December 18, has been found. Dwayne reported to the San Fernando Police Station on Tuesday and stated that he had been in the Chaguaramas area after experiencing problems with his boat.



The TTPS, in its press release, thanked members of the public for its assistance in ensuring David’s safe return.







