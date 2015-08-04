A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Steel union meets on ArcelorMittal

MIRANDA LA ROSE Thursday, December 29 2016

THE Steel Workers Union (SWUTT) is encouraged by a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s representatives on its proposal for investors to buy ArcelorMittal’s assets and operationalise them using the skills of retrenched workers. “We believe that finally we have been given a hearing,” SWUTT spokesman Timothy Bailey told Newsday yesterday. “We believe Government understands what we are asking for.

which has always been, not for Government to buy the facility but for Government to ensure that the facility remains in Trinidad and Tobago, that it remains operational.



profitable, and for the benefit of the economy. The ball is now in the union’s court to provide further information to Government.” Bailey spoke with Newsday after SW UTT President, Christopher Henry, and a team of executives.



President of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Ancel Roget.



and JTUM General Secretary Ozzie Warrick met yesterday morning with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, and Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs tower, Richmond Street, Portof- Spain. According to Bailey, the union went through its proposal - to restart the steel industry under new investors - that was sent to Rowley in September. The union, he said, raised issues they experienced following the closure of steel giant ArcelorMittal’s local operations in March that sent some 2,000 workers on the breadline.



and how union members felt Government was treating with the situation. He said, “we considered it a national issue and not just merely a steel workers issue.” The tone of the meeting, he said, “was very encouraging in that the Government representative appeared to have understood our position.” Government representatives, he said, “have asked for some additional information. We have given ourselves a time line of up to January 5 to make that available to them.” Once the outstanding information was forwarded to Government.



he said, “most likely we will have a follow up meeting.” Asked what was the information required, Bailey said that the union could not make the information public at the moment because it has signed a confidentiality agreement with the liquidator in relation to the purchase of the plant. He believes that Government now understands that the union never intended that Government should spend “a single red cent” but facilitate and enable the investor to have utilities to carry out its functions.



