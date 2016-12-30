|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Friday, December 30 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
POLICE were out in full force yesterday as they continued their initiative to remove illegal fireworks vendors with officers maintainign a visible presence along Charlotte and Queen streets in downtown Port-of-Spain. While the aggressive approach to curb the unregulated sale of fireworks has been welcomed by some, vendors say they are being marginalised and are only trying to make an honest living.
A vendor said that since police began their crackdown on Wednesday, sales of slumped with some vendors packing up shop and leaving.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.063 sek.