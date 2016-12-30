A d v e r t i s e m e n t

3 held in Rhum Runners heist

Nalinee Seelal Friday, December 30 2016

POLICE investigating the $1 million heist at a Central Trinidad liquor mart on Tuesday night, detained three suspects in Morvant and Mausica on Wednesday and recovered a quantity of alcohol and 1,100 one-dollar bills secured with a rubber band.

Yesterday, two of the suspects were released pending further investigations.



However, the main suspect, a 27-year-old man of Almond Court in Morvant remained in custody at the Cunupia Police Station. According to reports, the man’s fingerprints were found in an office inside the liquor mart, in an area blocked off to the general public. This led officers to check their criminal finger print data base, which brought back a perfect match with the main suspect’s finger print. According to reports, at about 5 pm on Wednesday, officers of the Central Division, under Sgt Andy Mohammed went to Almond Court in Morvant where they executed a search warrant and detained the main suspect, a quantity of alcohol. The cash was also seized. Officers also took into custody the suspect’s 26-year-old brother and another 26-year-old man from Mausica. The three were taken to the Chaguanas Police Station and later separated and placed at different police station. After intense interrogation, two of the three suspects were released.



Yesterday, the main suspect continued to be interviewed and police believe they may be able to recover more of the stolen loot. More arrests are also expected. Police also believe they may be able to make a major break through into this latest investigation. At around 8 pm on Tuesday, a 54-year-old security guard was on duty at Rhum Runners, located at Southern Main Road, Cunupia, when he was accosted by four men and a woman, all armed with guns.



The guard was tied up and blindfolded and taken to a stock room where he was left. The bandits then broke several locks to the establishment and removed $1.2 million and a quantity of alcohol. They then removed the DVR from the surveillance cameras and then fled the scene.



The guard managed to untie himself and made a report to the Cunupia police. Officers responded immediately and finger print experts who were later called to the scene managed to lift workable prints. The main suspect is expected to be placed on an identification parade shortly before charges are laid.







