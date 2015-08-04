|
|Friday, December 30 2016
STRIKE action at State-owned oil company, Petrotrin, seems a real possibility should the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU), reject a proposal for wages and salaries for the 2014- 2017 collective bargaining period from a Cabinet-appointed committee which had taken over negotiations from the state-owned oil company.
Speaking with reporters prior to entering a third conciliatory meeting between the company and the union at the Ministry of Labour, St James Street, San Fernando yesterday morning, OWTU president general, Ancel Roget, said the matter was on the brink of resolution should the government propose a reasonable wage offer.
