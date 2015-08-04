A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Minister, QRC principal meet today

MIRANDA LA ROSE Friday, December 30 2016

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia and a team of officials will meet with the principal of Queen’s Royal College (QRC) today at the ministry’s head office at St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain to discuss the need for improved facilities at the college. The parties are expected to discuss the return of the St Clair premises the Ministry of Education occupied until earlier this year.

A ministry release said that the meeting is to discuss improved facilities to enable the institution to effectively carry out its mandate to provide quality education for its students. Garcia and Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie and officials from the Property and Real Estate Service Division (PRESD) will meet with the QRC principal.



The PRESD has the responsibility for the allocation of all Government properties, in keeping with Cabinet directives. Garcia noted that since the Ministry’s relocation in August of this year, the return of the premises has been the subject of much discussion.



“We will take into account all the factors concerning the occupation of the land and a decision will be subsequently made,” he said



