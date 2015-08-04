|
Friday, December 30 2016
EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia and a team of officials will meet with the principal of Queen’s Royal College (QRC) today at the ministry’s head office at St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain to discuss the need for improved facilities at the college. The parties are expected to discuss the return of the St Clair premises the Ministry of Education occupied until earlier this year.
A ministry release said that the meeting is to discuss improved facilities to enable the institution to effectively carry out its mandate to provide quality education for its students. Garcia and Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie and officials from the Property and Real Estate Service Division (PRESD) will meet with the QRC principal.
