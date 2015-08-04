A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Minister, QRC principal meet today Friday, December 30 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Minister, QRC principal meet today

MIRANDA LA ROSE Friday, December 30 2016

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia and a team of officials will meet with the principal of Queen’s Royal College (QRC) today at the ministry’s head office at St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain to discuss the need for improved facilities at the college. The parties are expected to discuss the return of the St Clair premises the Ministry of Education occupied until earlier this year.

A ministry release said that the meeting is to discuss improved facilities to enable the institution to effectively carry out its mandate to provide quality education for its students. Garcia and Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie and officials from the Property and Real Estate Service Division (PRESD) will meet with the QRC principal.

The PRESD has the responsibility for the allocation of all Government properties, in keeping with Cabinet directives. Garcia noted that since the Ministry’s relocation in August of this year, the return of the premises has been the subject of much discussion.

“We will take into account all the factors concerning the occupation of the land and a decision will be subsequently made,” he said

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Night of total policing
 • Smith hails start of sport tourism thrust
 • Pay mas
 • NUGFW claims ‘bad faith’
 • Minister, QRC principal meet today
 • Last DLP MP dies

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.064 sek.